Rediff.com  » Cricket » Series levelled but India won't breathe easy yet

Series levelled but India won't breathe easy yet

Source: PTI
February 05, 2024 16:21 IST
'I knew it wasn't going to be an easy series. Three more to go. We'll keep our check on it and make sure we do most things right.'

Axar Patel celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rehan Ahmed

IMAGE: Indian captain Rohit Sharna says he wants his players to play without any pressure. Photograph: BCCI

There were eight players in the starting line-up with a collective experience of only 68 Tests, five of them with match count that was not even in double digits.

No wonder then that skipper Rohit Sharma was proud of his inexperienced bunch pulling off an impressive 106-run victory in the second Test against an aggressive England, where the hosts didn't have the luxury of banking on the seasoned trio of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul.

 

"(I am) very proud of such a young squad, to come up against a team like that. Lot of the guys are quite young in terms of playing this form of the game," Rohit said at the post match presentation ceremony, lauding the likes of double centurion Yashasvi and second innings ton-maker Shubman Gill.

Rohit knows that less experienced players are bound to make mistakes and he wants experts to cut them some slack.

"It'll take some time to be absolutely spot on. (I) want them to play freely without any pressure," Rohit said.

"The last couple of years, England have been playing good cricket. I knew it wasn't going to be an easy series. Three more to go. We'll keep our check on it and make sure we do most things right."

Yashasvi Jaiswal with 86 in the first Test, followed by a maiden double hundred in the just-concluded game looks like a star in the making and Rohit wants him to remain grounded.

"He looks like a good player, understands his game really well. There is a long way to go for him, he has got a lot to offer for our team. Hope he stays humble."

Source: PTI
