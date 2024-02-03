Jasball Floors Bazball in Vizag

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing England Captain Ben Stokes for his 150th Test wicket, on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

It was a day of double joy for Jasprit Bumrah who rattled the English batters and their stumps on Day 2 of the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Bumrah finished with figures of 6 for 45 -- his 10th five wicket haul in Test cricket -- while also becoming the fastest Indian pacer to take 150 Test wickets.

He is now joint-third fastest Indian bowler along with Anil Kumble and Erapalli Prasanna to achieve this feat.

He is now the 2nd fastest to 150 Test wickets in world cricket.

Playing his 34th Test, the Indian pace sensation got the ball to swing and sing to his tunes.

During the second session, just after Zak Crawley's counter-attacking half-century was cut short by Axar Patel, Bumrah sent Joe Root packing. Root was unsure as to which way the ball was moving and ended up poking at one he should have left.

Bumrah has now dismissed the former England captain for the eighth time in Tests.

IMAGE: Ollie Pope's stumps go flying after Jasprit Bumrah's inswinging yorker clatters the furniture. Photograph: BCCI

Two overs later, first Test hero Ollie Pope (23) failed to repeat his magic, as Bumrah sent his stumps cartwheeling all over with a perfect inswinging yorker.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates getting Jonny Bairstow out. Photograph: BCCI

After tea, Bumrah continued to create havoc as he had the scalps of Jonny Bairstow (25), Ben Stokes (47) and Tom Hartley (21) to complete his 10th five wicket haul.

He took out Bairstow, the experienced Englishman playing away from his body looking to hit the pacer through the off-side, only to edge the ball to Shubman Gill, who took a good low catch at first slip.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes is bamboozled by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery. Photograph: BCCI

With England struggling at 159/5, Bumrah added further misery when he ended Stokes's resistance with another unplayable yorker that had the England captain stunned. Stokes was beaten by the length delivery which shapes back in a long way and keeps low to crash into the stumps

He was Bumrah's 150th Test scalp. Bumrah has now dismissed Stokes for the 13th time in his career.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah walks off the field with a six-for. Photograph: BCCI

Bumrah then got Tom Hartley to edge one to Gill at first slip to bring up his 10th five wicket haul.

Four overs later, he had England's No. 11, James Anderson out LBW to wrap up England's innings for 253 -- 143 runs short of India's first innings total.

Bumrah's 6 for 45 are his best bowling figures on home soil.