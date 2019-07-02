News
Bumrah hurts right shoulder while fielding

Bumrah hurts right shoulder while fielding

July 02, 2019 23:26 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah in action against Bangladesh during Tuesday's World Cup match in Birmingham. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

There was another injury scare for India when speedster Jasprit Bumrah hurt his right shoulder while fielding in the deep during India's World Cup encounter against Bangladesh, in Birmingham, on Tuesday.

 

It was the 36th over of Bangladesh's innings and Hardik Pandya was bowling to Sabbir Rahman, who played one off his hips to the deep fine leg region and Bumrah dived to stop the ball and injured his right shoulder in the process.

He looked in considerable pain and then left the proceedings with physio Patrick Farhart. While leaving, he pointed towards his right shoulder.

At that point of time, Bumrah had bowled seven overs with figures of one for 34 that included the wicket of Mosaddek Hossain and 28 dot balls among the 42 delivered.

But to the relief of the Indian camp, he returned to the field before the start of the 42nd over.

He finished with figures of 4 for 55, wrapping up the Bangladesh tail, as India won by 28 runs to seal a place in the semi-finals.

PIX: Rohit's fourth ton seals semis berth for India

PIX: Rohit's fourth ton seals semis berth for India

Rohit is 2019 World Cup's leading scorer after 4th ton

Rohit is 2019 World Cup's leading scorer after 4th ton

