World Cup PICS: India vs Bangladesh

July 02, 2019 19:54 IST

Images from Tuesday's World Cup match between India and Bangladesh, at Birmingham.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century against Bangladesh in Tuesday’s World Cup match in Birmingham. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Rohit Sharma continued his dream run with a record-equalling fourth century, but India’s batting again lacked the final flourish as they were restricted to a par score of 314 for 9 against Bangladesh in their penultimate World Cup league match, in Birmingham, on Tuesday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (35 off 33 balls) failed to get going again as India scored only 63 runs in the last 10 overs after Rohit's 26th ODI century and Rishabh Pant's (48 off 40 balls) flamboyance had taken India to 251 for 4.

Dhoni looked ill at ease against Mustafizur Rahaman's (5/59 in 10 overs) brilliant variations and Shakib Al Hasan's (1/41 in 10 overs) accuracy. The former India skipper refused two singles in the final over before he was out to the third delivery as India lost momentum towards end of the innings.

IMAGE: Rubel Hossain exults after dismissing K L Rahul. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Rohit's (104 off 92 balls) love affair with Bangladesh continued, as he also scored his first World Cup ton in the previous edition in Australia and another century in the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final at this very venue at Edgbaston against them.

There were no marks for guessing that Virat Kohli would have opted to bat and Rohit along with K L Rahul (77 off 92 balls) added 180 for the opening wicket to set the platform.

En route his ton, that had seven fours and five sixes, Rohit also equalled Kumar Sangakkara's record of four tons in a single edition of the World Cup, having already registered scores of 122 not out (vs South Africa), 140 (vs Pakistan) and 102 (vs England) in earlier games.

IMAGE: Rishab Pant pulls one to the boundary. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Mashrafe Mortaza started the proceedings but pulled himself out after a solitary over as Rohit hit first of his five sixes – a pull-shot on the shorter side.

Rohit enjoyed a reprieve on a personal score of 9, when Tamim Iqbal, at deep mid-wicket, dropped a sitter off Mustafizur.

However, the two sixes that will stay in his memory for a long time were a cover driven six over extra cover off Mohammed Saifuddin and a straight six off Mustafizur. He also pulled off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain and Shakib for two more sixes.

Skipper Kohli (26, 27 balls), after five successive half-centuries, missed out on one more big score while Pant looked good playing some audacious shots.

IMAGE: Mustafizur Rahman gets a pat from Mushfiqur Rahim after dismissing Mohammed Shami and claiming his fifth wicket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Even as Hardik Pandya missed out after being deceived by an off-cutter from Mustafizur.

After the bowler accounted for Kohli, Pant took it upon himself, hitting Saifuddin for three successive boundaries in the 40th over.

Just when it looked that Pant would launch a brutal final assault, his mistimed slog sweep went straight to Mosaddek, at deep backward square, who somehow held on to the catch after an initial fumble.

It was left to Dhoni to build on, and though he showed more intent, he again struggled to hit the big shots in the end overs.