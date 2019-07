July 02, 2019 15:49 IST

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in their World Cup match in Birmingham.

Edgbaston had a festive feel with fans from both sides wearing replica jerseys, colourful headgear and sounding hooters as they began trooping in.

Noisy fans brought a taste of the subcontinent to Birmingham on Tuesday.

Take a look at the fans frenzy:

IMAGE: Bangladesh and India fans add colour to the atmosphere before the match. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

IMAGE: Fans during the match between India v Bangladesh at Edgbaston. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bangladesh fans are rated as the most noisiest fans. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters