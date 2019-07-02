Conflict of Interest prevents Dravid from taking NCA charge

July 02, 2019 18:05 IST

IMAGE: Former India skipper Rahul Dravid is a paid employee of India Cements and, as per the BCCI’s constitution, an individual cannot hold multiple positions at the same time. Photograph: BCCI

Potential conflict of interest has prevented Rahul Dravid from taking charge as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy.

The former India captain was supposed to join on July 1.

Dravid is also a paid employee of India Cements and, as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s constitution, an individual cannot hold multiple positions at the same time. Thus, he comes under the ambit of conflict of interest.

"Dravid is yet to take charge of the NCA. He will probably will have to resign from India Cements to join NCA," a BCCI official said.

Last month, the BCCI's ethics officer D K Jain ruled against V V S Laxman after Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjeev Gupta alleged conflict of interest over the former India batsman holding multiple positions.

Gupta has alleged the same against Dravid in a complaint written to Jain and the Committee of Administrators (COA) on June 30.

Former India captain and junior coach Dravid was offered a two-year contract to helm the NCA in Bengaluru.

As Head of Cricket, he will groom the next generation of cricketers and chart out a roadmap for junior cricket.

He will also monitor the up-and-coming women cricketers besides appointing the coaching staff at the NCA and zonal cricket academies.

The batting great will also spearhead the NCA's rehab programme for injured cricketers.

The new role would mean that he won't be able to travel with India A and Under-19 teams as he used to.

Former India pacer Paras Mhambrey and Abhay Sharma remain part of the junior team’s support staff.