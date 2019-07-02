News
Rohit is 2019 World Cup's leading scorer after 4th ton

Last updated on: July 02, 2019 18:27 IST

Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a hundred against Bangladesh in the World Cup

IMAGE: With his 26th ODI hundred against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma equalled Kumar Sangakkara's record of 'the most centuries in a World Cup edition'. Photograph: Andrew Boyers

India opener Rohit Sharma surpassed David Warner as the leading run-getter in the ongoing World Cup after scoring his fourth hundred in the tournament against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

With his 26th ODI hundred against Bangladesh, in Birmingham, he equalled Kumar Sangakkara's record of scoring the most tons in a World Cup edition.

 

The Sri Lankan great had slammed four centuries in the 2015 edition.

Rohit has amassed 544 runs so far in the tournament, while Warner's tally is 516.

Dropped by Tamim Iqbal early in his innings, he went on to amass 104 off 92 balls, including seven fours and five sixes, before being dismissed by Soumya Sarkar.

On the way to his back-to-back centuries, the 32-year-old also became the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to breach the 500-run barrier in a World Cup.

Tendulkar had amassed 500-plus runs in the 1996 and 2003 edition.

Overall, Rohit has now scored five World Cup hundreds, one coming in 2015.

