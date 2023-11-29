Bumrah 'hurt' by Pandya's return at Mumbai Indians?

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with Jasprit Bumrah during IPL 2019. Photograph: BCCI

Following Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic post on Instagram, former opener Kris Srikkanth claimed the fast bowler might be disappointed with Mumbai Indians getting back Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans.

The former right-handed batter said the 29-year-old pacer might have felt a bit letdown with Pandya also in the reckoning to take over the MI captaincy from Rohit Sharma in the next couple of years.



"You can't find another cricketer like Jasprit Bumrah. Be it Tests or white-ball cricket, he is one of the best going around. He gave it his all in the World Cup. And as you said, in the fifth Test against England, he was the stand-in Test captain in 2022.



"He might be regretting. It could be his ego, or he might be hurt by the fact that he stayed back at MI and gave his all, but the team is bringing back someone who had left and celebrating him. He feels it's not fair," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.



He added that the same thing happened with Ravindra Jadeja at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the team management sorted things out.



"Something, similar happened with Ravindra Jadeja at CSK. But the team management and the captain came in and sorted out everything. In my opinion, what will happen is... I am sure the team management will sit with Pandya, Bumrah, and Rohit and sort out things. As a team only, you can only win championships. I would been hurt if something like that happened to me.



"After Hardik Pandya has returned, Bumrah might think, I am from Gujarat, I could have captained that team. I don't whether it's a lack of communication. Something must have happened. Otherwise, Bumrah, who is such a down-to-earth person... He is a fantastic human being if he is getting annoyed, obviously, something must have happened," he added.



The MI pacer shared a cryptic story on Instagram on Tuesday which read" "Silence is sometimes the best answer."



The social media post went viral with several fans claiming that Panyda's arrival had affected Bumrah's captaincy chances at Mumbai Indians in the future.



