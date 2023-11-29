Mukesh Kumar's Wedding Dance!

Mukesh Kumar, a key player in the ongoing T-20 series between India and Australia, temporarily stepped away after participating in two matches to partake in his wedding festivities in Gorakhpur.

A widely circulated video captured Mukesh showcasing his dancing flair during the pre-wedding ceremony, where he danced to a popular Bhojpuri song.

Dressed in a black kurta, Mukesh exuberantly celebrated the occasion alongside his bride Divya Singh, who looked resplendent in a green ensemble.

The BCCI had communicated Mukesh's absence for the third T20I, leading to Deepak Chahar's inclusion as his replacement. Mukesh will rejoin his Indian team-mates for the 4th T20I in Raipur.

After the T20I series ends, Divya and Mukesh will host a wedding reception on Monday, December 4.