What's Gavaskar Doing At Sachin?

Sunil Gavaskar couldn't hide his excitement when he spotted a railway station named Sachin.

Sachin is a railway station located in Surat, Gujarat. Only a few passenger trains halt at Sachin, so it was surprising to see the great Gavaskar at the station.



SMG posed for a picture under the station name Sachin, which he quipped has been named after his favourite player Sachin Tendulkar.



'What foresight of those in the last century to name a railway station near Surat after one of the all time greats of our game and my favourite cricketer but more importantly my favourite person.'