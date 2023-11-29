News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Gavaskar Doing At Sachin?

What's Gavaskar Doing At Sachin?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 29, 2023 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunil Gavaskar/Instagram
 

Sunil Gavaskar couldn't hide his excitement when he spotted a railway station named Sachin.

Sachin is a railway station located in Surat, Gujarat. Only a few passenger trains halt at Sachin, so it was surprising to see the great Gavaskar at the station.

SMG posed for a picture under the station name Sachin, which he quipped has been named after his favourite player Sachin Tendulkar.

'What foresight of those in the last century to name a railway station near Surat after one of the all time greats of our game and my favourite cricketer but more importantly my favourite person.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Want To Laugh? See This Ishan Video
Want To Laugh? See This Ishan Video
SEE: When Imam-ul-Haq Got Married...
SEE: When Imam-ul-Haq Got Married...
Meet Angad Jasprit Bumrah
Meet Angad Jasprit Bumrah
Will Power Decide Telangana Victor?
Will Power Decide Telangana Victor?
Dravid to coach team for South Africa tour?
Dravid to coach team for South Africa tour?
Disease could kill more in Gaza than bombs: WHO
Disease could kill more in Gaza than bombs: WHO
Children Of War And The Loss Of Innocence
Children Of War And The Loss Of Innocence

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Can Gill Do What Kohli Couldn't?

Can Gill Do What Kohli Couldn't?

Photos Indians Won't Like Seeing...

Photos Indians Won't Like Seeing...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances