What's Bumrah Hinting At?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Mumbai Indians are once again in the news!



This time Jasprit Bumrah's mysterious post on Instagram has left MI fans wondering.





Fans were wondering whether the star fast bowler is unhappy with the recent developments at Mumbai Indians.



This came a day after all-rounder Hardik Pandya's shock return to the Mumbai Indians after being traded from the Gujarat Titans.

Pandya is being touted as a possible replacement for Rohit Sharma as MI's captain in a couple of years' time.

Bumrah has also been part of the leadership group at MI, he also has the experience of leading India in Tests and T20 Internationals.



Some MI fans claimed on social media that Bumrah has unfollowed MI on X and Instagram.