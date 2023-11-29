News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Bumrah Hinting At?

What's Bumrah Hinting At?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 29, 2023 07:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram
 

Mumbai Indians are once again in the news!

This time Jasprit Bumrah's mysterious post on Instagram has left MI fans wondering.



Fans were wondering whether the star fast bowler is unhappy with the recent developments at Mumbai Indians.

This came a day after all-rounder Hardik Pandya's shock return to the Mumbai Indians after being traded from the Gujarat Titans.

Pandya is being touted as a possible replacement for Rohit Sharma as MI's captain in a couple of years' time.

Bumrah has also been part of the leadership group at MI, he also has the experience of leading India in Tests and T20 Internationals.

Some MI fans claimed on social media that Bumrah has unfollowed MI on X and Instagram.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: List of released, retained and traded players
IPL: List of released, retained and traded players
Have nothing but gratitude: Harshal Patel
Have nothing but gratitude: Harshal Patel
IPL 2024 Retentions: Who Left, Who Stayed
IPL 2024 Retentions: Who Left, Who Stayed
Mumbai police move court to withdraw fake TRP case
Mumbai police move court to withdraw fake TRP case
Consider plea for Muslim event at Ramlila maidan'
Consider plea for Muslim event at Ramlila maidan'
Not against any community, but will ... : Bhujbal
Not against any community, but will ... : Bhujbal
Human labour triumphed: World media hail rescue op
Human labour triumphed: World media hail rescue op

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Can Gill Do What Kohli Couldn't?

Can Gill Do What Kohli Couldn't?

The Twists And Turns Of Hardik's MI Move

The Twists And Turns Of Hardik's MI Move

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances