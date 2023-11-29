Kohli Opts Out Of SA ODIs, T20s

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will miss the T20I and ODI series in South Africa, but will play the two-Test series. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli has asked to be rested for India's white-ball matches during their tour of South Africa later this month.

Kohli is currently in London having taken a break after the World Cup, where he finished as the highest run-getter with 765 runs in 11 matches.



'Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India of his decision to take a break,' a report in The Indian Express on Wednesday said.



'He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa,' a source told The Indian Express newspaper.



The two Test series begins in South Africa on Boxing Day, December 26.



It is not clear if Rohit Sharma will be available for the white-ball matches in South Africa.



Chairman of the selectors Ajit Agakar is set to speak to Rohit and Kohli to discuss their future in white ball cricket. It remains to be seen if the two batting stars continue to play T20 Internationals and keep themselves in the fray for the T20 World Cup scheduled next year in the United States and the Caribbean.



The duo along with Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested for India's five-match T20I series against Australia.



Kohli has preferred to take breaks in recent years, opting to sit out of white ball matches as he did during the tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe last year.



He hit a world record 50th ODI century during the World Cup earlier this month, breaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's world record for most centuries in One-Day Internationals.