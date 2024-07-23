Brook's Average Second Only To The Don

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook hit a blistering century against the West Indies in the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, July 21, 2024. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

England batter Harry Brook continued his fine run in Test cricket, scoring a century against the West Indies in the second Test at Nottingham on Sunday.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir took five wickets (5 for 41) as England bowled out the West Indies for 143 to secure a 241 run victory on the fourth day of the second Test at Trent Bridge and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

England had won the first Test at Lord's by an innings and 114 runs.

In the second innings of the Nottingham Test, Brook plundered a rapid 109, scoring at a strike rate of 82.58.

Brook, who faced only 132 deliveries, struck 13 fours in his fifth Test century and first on home soil, sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 189 with Joe Root to give England control of the match.

Brook has been consistent for England in Tests, scoring 1,376 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 62.54 and a strike rate of 90.70. He has now scored five centuries and eight fifties in 23 innings, with the best score of 186.

Brook's average of 62.54 is the second highest in Test history among players with a minimum of 20 Test innings. His average is only second to the incpmparable Australian batter Sir Don Bradman, who scored 6,996 runs in 52 Tests at an average of 99.94, with 29 centuries and 13 fifties.

IMAGE: England Captain Ben Stokes. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

England have now won 16 out of 26 Tests under Ben Stokes's captaincy with a win percentage of 61.53.

Stokes is now only behind Australians Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting with the 3rd highest win percentage for any captain in Test history with a minimum 25 Tests.