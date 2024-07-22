News
Gambhir's era begins: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka

Gambhir's era begins: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 22, 2024 23:55 IST
Gautam Gambhir

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Get ready for a new era of Indian cricket!

The Men in Blue, led by newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, arrived in Sri Lanka for a six-match white-ball series on Monday.

 

The tour kicks off with a three-match T20I series on July 27th, 28th, and 30th, all played at the Pallekele International Stadium. The action then shifts to the R Premadasa Stadium for a three-match ODI series starting on August 1st.

Suryakumar Yadav

All eyes will be on Gambhir, who inherits a successful team – runners-up in both the World Test Championship and the 50-over World Cup.

"I have big shoes to fill," Gambhir said at a press conference. "The most important thing is that the players will always have my back. I aim to create a happy and secure dressing room environment."

Gambhir won't be going it alone. He'll be joined by former KKR teammates Abhishek Nayar as assistant coach and Ryan Ten Doeschate as part of the support staff.

"I've worked closely with Abhishek and Ryan at KKR over the past two months," Gambhir added. "They're both absolute professionals, and I'm confident they'll have a successful stint with the Indian team."

Rinku Singh

This tour marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Indian cricket.

Will Gambhir's leadership usher in a new era of dominance? Fans will be watching closely!

REDIFF CRICKET
