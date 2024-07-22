News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC table: India remain No 1; England make big leap

WTC table: India remain No 1; England make big leap

Source: ANI
July 22, 2024 11:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

England have moved off the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship standings and kept in touch with the competition pacesetters with a comprehensive 241-run victory over the West Indies in the second Test of their series in Nottingham.

The hosts wrapped up the series-clinching triumph late on the fourth day, with spinner Shoaib Bashir (5/41) claiming the third five-wicket haul of his career to help England dismiss the West Indies for 143 in pursuit of 385 for victory, as per an ICC press release.

It means England now hold a 2-0 series lead in the three-match series against the West Indies and Ben Stokes' side gets the chance to clinch a series sweep when the third and final Test commences in Birmingham on Friday.

 

WTC

It also helps England jump up the World Test Championship standings, with the victory catapulting them past South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies into sixth place on the current table.

The World Test Championship standings remain unchanged at the top. India continues to hold the number one spot with a dominant 68.51% points percentage, while Australia remains hot on their heels in second place with 62.50%.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Why selectors picked SKY over Hardik for T20 captaincy
Why selectors picked SKY over Hardik for T20 captaincy
2nd Test PIX: England win series as Windies collapse
2nd Test PIX: England win series as Windies collapse
Women's Asia Cup: India thrash UAE by 78 runs
Women's Asia Cup: India thrash UAE by 78 runs
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
'Betterment of Indian cricket important, not Gambhir'
'Betterment of Indian cricket important, not Gambhir'
The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis
The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis
Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?
Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Gambhir backs Rohit, Kohli to play until 2027 WC

Gambhir backs Rohit, Kohli to play until 2027 WC

My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir

My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances