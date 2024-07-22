WTC table: India remain No 1; England make big leap

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

England have moved off the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship standings and kept in touch with the competition pacesetters with a comprehensive 241-run victory over the West Indies in the second Test of their series in Nottingham.

The hosts wrapped up the series-clinching triumph late on the fourth day, with spinner Shoaib Bashir (5/41) claiming the third five-wicket haul of his career to help England dismiss the West Indies for 143 in pursuit of 385 for victory, as per an ICC press release.

It means England now hold a 2-0 series lead in the three-match series against the West Indies and Ben Stokes' side gets the chance to clinch a series sweep when the third and final Test commences in Birmingham on Friday.

It also helps England jump up the World Test Championship standings, with the victory catapulting them past South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies into sixth place on the current table.

The World Test Championship standings remain unchanged at the top. India continues to hold the number one spot with a dominant 68.51% points percentage, while Australia remains hot on their heels in second place with 62.50%.