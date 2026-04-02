Brook, Bethell escape with warning after nightclub clash probe

Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell were warned by the Cricket Regulator after a nightclub altercation in New Zealand, with Brook admitting he lied about the incident.

IMAGE: Both, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell accepted breaching professional conduct regulations. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

England white-ball captain Harry Brook and all-rounder Jacob Bethell have been let off with a warning by the independent Cricket Regulator after an investigation into an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand late last year.

Key Points Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell were issued warnings by the Cricket Regulator.

Incident relates to an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in Wellington, New Zealand.

Brook initially claimed he was alone but later admitted he lied to protect teammates.

Brook, who had initially said he was alone in the altercation in Wellington after being denied entry into a nightclub, admitted in January that he had lied to protect his teammates.

The Regulator said on Wednesday that both Brook and Bethell had accepted they had breached the professional conduct regulations.

Fast bowler Josh Tongue was also present during the incident.

"No further action is to be taken by the Regulator in relation to Josh Tongue," the Regulator added.