IPL 2026: Pant-Goenka exchange goes viral after LSG's loss to DC

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's animated post-match exchange with skipper Rishabh Pant went viral after their defeat to Delhi Capitals, sparking debate among fans.

IMAGE: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen in an animated discussion with captain Rishabh Pant and coach Justin Langer after their loss to Dellhi Capitals on Wednesday. Photograph: Screengrab

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant and head coach Justin Langer were seen in an on-field discussion with team owner Sanjiv Goenka following their six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their IPL 2026 opener.

Rishabh Pant (7), Aiden Markram (11) and Nicholas Pooran (8) failed to deliver.

DC chased down the target comfortably, led by Sameer Rizvi (70*) and Tristan Stubbs (39*).

Post-match visuals showed Sanjiv Goenka in an animated discussion with Pant and coach Justin Langer,

Incident revived memories of Goenka’s previous on-field exchange with KL Rahul in IPL 2024

Playing at home, LSG endured a disappointing outing with the bat, folding for just 141. The top order failed to fire, with Pant managing 7, Aiden Markram scoring 11, and Nicholas Pooran contributing only 8. The poor returns raised early concerns around LSG’s batting depth.

The bowlers offered brief resistance with early breakthroughs, but an unbeaten 70 from Sameer Rizvi and 39* by Tristan Stubbs took the game away, as Delhi Capitals completed a comfortable chase with 15 balls to spare.

Post-match, broadcast visuals showed Goenka in conversation with Pant, with Langer also involved. While no audio was available, the exchange appeared animated, and clips of the interaction quickly went viral on social media.

Goenka faced criticism online, with many pointing out this was not the first such incident.

During IPL 2024, he was seen in a heated exchange with then-captain KL Rahul, who was subsequently released and later joined Delhi Capitals.

Fans were critical of Goenka and took to X to condemn his behaviour..