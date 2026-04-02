Sri Lankan Bowler Challenges Cricket Board Over IPL Participation

Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Thushara is taking legal action against Sri Lanka Cricket to secure a No Objection Certificate, aiming to participate in the ongoing IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Nuwan Thushara failed to clear a mandatory fitness test conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket, resulting in SLC withholding a no-objection certificate (NOC), making him unavailable for immediate participation in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: From the Rediff Archives

Key Points Nuwan Thushara, contracted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is challenging Sri Lanka Cricket's refusal to grant him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for IPL participation.

Thushara claims his contract with Sri Lanka Cricket ended on March 31st and he wishes to pursue his IPL career.

The bowler argues that the denial of the NOC based on failed fitness tests is unjustified, as his fitness levels have been deemed acceptable in the past.

Thushara was acquired by RCB for Rs 1.6 crore and played in one game during their title-winning campaign.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Thushara on Thursday sought a court order to secure his playing rights in the ongoing IPL after the country's cricket board refused to grant him a No Objection Certificate due to "failed fitness tests".

The 31-year-old, who is contracted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, filed a case in the Colombo District Court, seeking an order directing Sri Lanka Cricket to issue the NOC. The case has been fixed for hearing on April 9.

According to local media reports, the player with 30 T20 international appearances for his country since 2022, has pleaded that his contract with the SLC ended on March 31 and he had no desire to seek an extension.

He said he had told the SLC about his wish to end his international career.

Therefore, denial of NOC citing failed fitness tests should be set aside by the court.

SLC had made fitness tests mandatory to be picked for the national team.

However, Thushara said his fitness levels were never found wanting and he had been allowed to play at similar levels by the SLC previously.

Thushara's IPL History

Thushara was acquired by RCB for Rs 1.6 crore in 2025. He played one game during the team's title-winning campaign last season.

He has snared 174 wickets in 137 T20s overall at an average of 21.25.