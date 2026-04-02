MS Dhoni's Kharagpur story: Tea, dreams, and a bond beyond cricket

MS Dhoni's journey from a tea stall in Kharagpur to global cricket icon is a story of humility and loyalty, as he continues to support those from his early days.

IMAGE: Thomas tea stall in Kharagpur was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's regular hangout when he was a ticket collector. Photograph: ANI Photo

Near the bustling Kharagpur Railway Station in West Bengal stands a modest tea stall -- Thomas Tea Stall. Ordinary in appearance, yet extraordinary in the story it holds. It was here that a young boy once spent countless hours, unaware that he would one day be known to the world as "Captain Cool."

In those days, there was no fame or fortune. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was working as a ticket collector in Kharagpur while pursuing his passion for cricket with the Railways. Amid long working hours and big dreams, one place remained constant -- Thomas's tea stall.

"This was his hangout spot," recalled George, Thomas's nephew. "He would sit here for hours with his friends, sipping tea and chatting."

Key Points MS Dhoni spent time at a modest tea stall near Kharagpur Railway Station during his early days as a ticket collector.

The stall, known as Thomas Tea Stall, was his regular hangout with friends.

Tea stall owner Thomas later suffered a severe brain stroke and lost his voice.

Though unable to visit, Dhoni stayed connected through his friend Robin and ensured medical support,

Robin reportedly bore the full cost of Thomas’s treatment.

Thomas, who would personally prepare and serve tea to Dhoni, never imagining that this quiet, determined young man would go on to script history in world cricket.

As years passed, Dhoni rose to global fame.

He led India to their first-ever T20 World Cup title in 2007, then the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. He retired from international cricket in 2020 after making 17,266 runs. He finished his career as a legendary captain and wicketkeeper with 16 international centuries and over 800 dismissals across all formats.

But back in Kharagpur, life took a difficult turn for Thomas. He suffered a severe brain stroke and remained on ventilator support for nearly six weeks. Though he survived, he lost his voice.

"That was an incredibly difficult time," George said.

Dhoni remained connected to Thomas through his friend Robin

While Dhoni could not visit in person, he remained closely connected. Through his friend Robin, he regularly enquired about Thomas's health, tracking his recovery, consulting updates from doctors, and ensuring help reached when it was needed most. According to the family, Robin bore the entire cost of the treatment.

"Had that help not come at the right time, Thomas might not be with us today," George added.

Dhoni intervened to stop the demolition of Thomas' tea stall

The bond went beyond medical support. At one point, the tea stall faced the threat of demolition by authorities, putting Thomas's only source of livelihood at risk. Once again, help arrived. Robin reached out to Dhoni, who intervened with the railway officials. The stall was saved, and financial assistance was provided to rebuild it.

Today, Thomas can no longer speak, but his story speaks volumes.

A photograph of Dhoni still hangs proudly inside the stall. Customers continue to visit, not just for tea, but for a glimpse into a story that goes beyond cricket -- one of humility, loyalty, and enduring relationships. Because sometimes, the journey to greatness begins with something as simple as a cup of tea.