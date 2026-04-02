IPL 2026: Pietersen Doubts Pant's Suitability as Top-Order Batter for Super Giants

Cricket analyst Kevin Pietersen casts doubt on Rishabh Pant's ambition to bat in the top order for Lucknow Super Giants, while praising Sameer Rizvi's impactful performance for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant was run out for just 7 in their IPL opener against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Kevin Pietersen questions Rishabh Pant's decision to bat in the top order for Lucknow Super Giants, suggesting it may be premature.

Pietersen believes Pant is putting himself under unnecessary pressure by moving up the batting order.

Pietersen highlights the importance of Sameer Rizvi's match-winning innings for Delhi Capitals, advocating for continued investment in the young player.

Rizvi's performance under pressure in a tense IPL match demonstrates his potential and ability to deliver for Delhi Capitals.

Kevin Pietersen has questioned Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant's credentials as a top-order batter, saying that featuring in the top three would be going "a little too far ahead" for the India wicketkeeper-batter.

Pant was run out at the non-striker's end for 7 (9 balls) when the ball brushed the bowler Mukesh Kumar's fingers and broke the wickets, as LSG were shot out for 141 in 18.4 overs in their IPL season-opener, against Delhi Capitals.

After LSG lost the contest by six wickets, Pant said he plans to bat in the top order this season, a move which Pietersen says will not let him enjoy his cricket as much.

"I think it's a 50-50 call, but we'll see. But (you'll) definitely see me in the top order," he told the broadcaster.

Pietersen is not in favour of Pant opening the innings.

"When you look at the strength and depth of LSG's batting, is Rishabh Pant really an opening batter? I think he might have gone a little too far ahead of where he was in the line-up compared to last year," Pietersen told JioHotstar.

"Last year, he moved down the order, and now suddenly it's, 'I'm going to come up to the top'. I think he just needs to go out and enjoy his cricket."

The former England captain said Pant is only putting himself under further pressure by promoting himself up the order.

"Don't force yourself into batting at (number) three, enjoy the luxury of that position. I think he puts himself under tremendous pressure by opening the batting," Pietersen said.

Pietersen Praises Sameer Rizvi's Performance

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi scored an unbeaten 70 against LSG on Wednesday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Pietersen, who mentored Delhi Capitals last year, said the franchise needs to invest in Sameer Rizvi after the Uttar Pradesh batter scored 70 not out off 47 balls (5 fours, 4 sixes) to turn the tables on LSG.

LSG had the Capitals reeling at 26 for four at one stage in a chase of 142 but Rizvi forged an unbeaten 119-run stand for the fourth wicket to take his side over the line.

"He played the situation beautifully, and I'm not surprised. I spent a lot of time with Sameer last season, watched him closely. He scored a hundred in a warm-up game but, unfortunately, couldn't find a place in the first half of the tournament," Pietersen said.

However, when he got his opportunity later in the season, he showed what he was about, and everybody looked up and said, "This kid is a proper player, and we probably need to invest in him for a period of time."

"When you invest in a young player, you need that trust that the player can pay you back, and he has done exactly that in this game."

"He really delivered under pressure. Once you get your team over the line in a big game, especially the first game of the IPL, in a tense situation and a lot of eyeballs on you, not being in the first XI, winning that game makes you feel far better than just scoring a hundred in a high-scoring match," Pietersen added.