Chennai Super Kings Aim for IPL Turnaround Against Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings seek a much-needed turnaround in their IPL 2024 campaign as they face a strong Punjab Kings side in their first home game, aiming to improve their batting and bowling performance.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings will look to bounce back from their opening loss to Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Chennai Super Kings aim to rebound after a disappointing start against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL opener.

CSK's batting lineup, including Sanju Samson and Sarfaraz Khan, needs to perform better in the upcoming match.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, look to continue their winning momentum after a tense chase against Gujarat Titans.

Yuzvendra Chahal's variations and Harpreet Brar's potential inclusion could be key for Punjab Kings' bowling attack.

The Chennai pitch is expected to favour batting, setting the stage for a high-scoring contest between CSK and PBKS.

Chennai Super Kings will need to improve significantly in all departments of the game to trouble a potent Punjab Kings in their first home game of the Indian Premier League in Chennai on Friday. It was a uninspiring start for CSK in their opener against Rajasthan Royals.

CSK, now a team full of youngsters, did not get anything right in Guwahati and would simply like to leave that comprehensive defeat behind in a long tournament such as the IPL.

Considering how the Chennai surface played in the recent T20 World Cup, it should be a good batting wicket for the game on Friday.

While the injured Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not travel to Guwahati, he could be back in the dugout as a sounding board to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad while he nurses a calf strain. Sanju Samson, their biggest signing for the season, did not last long on his CSK debut and would be looking to make a big impact in front of home fans.

CSK did not have the services of their key batter Dewald Brevis against Royals and there is still no clarity over his recovery from a side strain.

Sarfaraz Khan was brought into the field as an impact player following the batting collapse. He did not last long but looked comfortable in the middle in his first IPL game since 2023 season.

More will be expected from youngsters like Kartik Sharma as the tournament progresses.

On the bowling front, the likes of Matt Henry and Noor Ahmad were made to look ordinary by the sheer belligerence of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. They would be itching to bounce back from that pasting.

Punjab Kings: A Formidable Force

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer will rely on leggie Yuzvendra Chahal to once again provide the goods for Punjab Kings. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

CSK take on last year's finalists Punjab Kings, who have become a formidable unit in the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting era.

As they aim to go all the way this season, they have found an able number three in Cooper Connolly who anchored a tense chase against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night.

The middle-order wobbled in what should have been a straightforward chase and that will push the team to produce a more convincing performance with the bat.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who returns to another IPL as a fitter cricketer, impressed with his variations of line and pace against the Titans, choking the flow of runs in the middle overs while dismissing two key batters.

The team's another consistent performer, Harpeet Brar, was not part of the playing 12. Punjab Kings would need to a find way to play him in the the eleven or as an impact player.

Vijaykumar Vyshak carried on from where he left off last season, doing the job for Punjab Kings in all phases of the innings.

CSK's Strengths and Weaknesses

IMAGE: Sanju Samson will look to regain his touch after failing in the opener against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

CSK Strengths lie in a high-calibre top order with players like captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to give them a good start.

Dhoni's presence and tactical acumen remain crucial for the team.

Among their weaknesses, The bowling unit lacks proven experience and sans veteran Ravindra Jadeja, their leadership looks shaky.

Punjab Kings' Strengths and Weaknesses

Punjab boast a solid all-round core led by Marcus Stoinis, complemented by the guile of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and an explosive top order capable of setting or chasing big targets.

Inconsistency in closing out games remains a concern, while the absence of Lockie Ferguson exposes a lack of proven international depth in the pace attack — a factor that could level the contest even against an out-of-form CSK.

Head to Head

Both teams have faced each other 32 times in the IPL, both teams have won 16 matches each. Often the underdog, Punjab have done well to hold their own against CSK.

Pitch report and Weather

The Chepauk pitch is slow and supports spin. The record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium shows that the average first innings score is around 159, proving that batting is not easy.

Pitch report and weather

The biggest factor on this pitch is the middle overs. Between overs 7 and 15, spin bowlers control the game. All-rounders who bowl spin will be effective picks on this surface.

Out of 146 IPL matches played at the venue, 74 matches have been won by the team batting first. 70 matches have been won by the chasing team. This shows that there is a slight first-ball advantage here.

The weather in Chennai wlll be hot! The temperature will go up to 35-36°C during the day, but it will come down to around 30°C by the time the match starts. But humidity is expected to be around 75 per cent.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact subs: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact subs: Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar

Match Info

April 3, 2026 at 7.30 pm: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.