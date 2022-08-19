News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Broad Joins Exclusive Lord's Club

Broad Joins Exclusive Lord's Club

By Rediff Cricket
August 19, 2022 12:49 IST
IMAGE: England's Stuart Broad dismisses Kyle Verreynne on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at Lord's, August 18, 2022. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
 

When Stuart Broad dismissed South Africa's Kyle Verreynne with an edge behind to Ben Foakes, he become only the second bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord's, joining fellow great and bowling partner James Anderson.

Broad is now only the fourth person to take 100 Test wickets at a single venue, entering an exclusive group with Jimmy and Sri Lankan spinning greats Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.

Players to take 100 Test wickets at a single venue:

Muttiah Muralitharan: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo: 166

Muttiah Muralitharan: Asgiriya Stadium, Kandy: 117

James Anderson: Lord's, London: 117*

Muttiah Muralitharan: Galle International Stadium, Galle: 111

Rangana Herath: Galle International Stadium, Galle: 102

Stuart Broad: Lord's, London: 100*

*indicates Anderson and Broad are still playing the game; Murali and Herath have retired.

