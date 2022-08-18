News
PHOTOS: India cruise to record 13th successive win over Zimbabwe

August 18, 2022 19:52 IST
Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after completing his half-century

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after completing his half-century. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill struck fluent unbeaten half-centuries as India raced to a crushing 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their first One-Day International at the Harare Sports Grounds on Thursday.

 

Set a target of 190 to win, the visitors got there without the loss of a wicket in 30.5 overs as Dhawan scored 81 from 113 balls and Gill a more brutal 82 from 72 deliveries.

This is India's 13th consecutive ODI win over Zimbabwe, their most against any opponent.

Zimbabwe used eight bowlers in their attempt to restrict their opponents, but there was no reward against the India openers.

 Prasidh Krishna finished with figures of 3 for 50

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna finished with figures of 3 for 50. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The visitors had elected to bowl first and were quickly into the wickets as they reduced the home side to 66 for five.

Seamer Deepak Chahar removed both openers and finished with figures of 3-27, well supported by the more expensive Prasidh Krishna, who took 3-50 in eight overs.

The guile of left-arm spinner Axar Patel (3-24) was also impressive as he removed innings top-scorer Regis Chakabva (35).

Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva scored 35 off 51 balls

IMAGE: Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva scored 35 off 51 balls. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/Twitter

A 70-run ninth-wicket stand between Brad Evans (33 not out) and Richard Ngarava (34) added some respectability to the home score, but it never looked like a target to trouble India.

The second ODI will be played on Saturday and the third on Monday, both also in Harare.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
