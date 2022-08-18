PHOTOS: England vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord's on Wednesday.





IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of James Anderson to complete his five-wicket haul, during Day 2 of the first Test match at Lord's in London on Thursday. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as England were bowled out for 165 in their first innings on the second morning of the first Test at Lord's in London on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Jack Leach is bowled by Marco Jansen. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ollie Pope scored 73 before he became Rabada's fourth victim when he chopped the ball onto his stumps, with captain Ben Stokes (20) the second-highest scorer in the innings as only four batsmen made it into double figures.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates after dismissing Ollie Pope. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Rabada finished with figures of 5/52 and seamer Anrich Nortje took 3/63 as the South Africa's bowlers used the overcast conditions on a rain-hit first day to leave the home side on 116/6 at the close.