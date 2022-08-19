News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England confident of wresting back control at Lord's

England confident of wresting back control at Lord's

Last updated on: August 19, 2022 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We are always trying to take wickets, that’s our mindset. We could have had a few more, but we just have to keep at it.'

England's Jack Leach celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram on Day 2 of the opening Test at Lord's on Thursday

IMAGE: England's Jack Leach celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram on Day 2 of the opening Test at Lord's on Thursday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Spinner Jack Leach says England will continue to play their positive brand of cricket despite a late flurry of runs from South Africa that moved the touring side into a commanding position on the second day of the first Test at Lord’s.

 

The home side’s bowlers, led by captain Ben Stokes, dragged England back into the contest on Thursday when they had South Africa six wickets down with a lead of only 45.

But Marco Jansen (41 not out) and Keshav Maharaj (41) put on 72 in about 12 overs to wrestle back control and take the visitors' advantage to 124 as they reached 289 for seven at the close.

"We are behind in the game, but we’ve stuck at it really well," Leach told SkySports.

"We are always trying to take wickets, that’s our mindset. We could have had a few more, but we just have to keep at it.

"I felt like we were creating half-chances and we have to believe we can take them. It’s the way it goes, we are just thinking about how to impact the game in front of us and not about the scoreboard."

Leach (1-42) bowled with good control and found prodigious spin, picking up the wicket of Aiden Markram (16).

"I felt like I had nothing to lose and could just go for it, spin the ball hard and see what is in the surface," he said.

"I feel that belief in me now. I have confidence having played enough Test cricket. You get that confidence through performances.

"When I get into a rhythm, I feel I have more control and energy. It’s about not rushing things. If you feel excitement and nerves you can rush through your run-up."

The Test is the first of three in the series with matches to come at Old Trafford and The Oval.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Captain Rahul hails bowlers after easy win in 1st ODI
Captain Rahul hails bowlers after easy win in 1st ODI
India cruise to record 13th successive win over Zim
India cruise to record 13th successive win over Zim
PIX: Chahar shines as India rout Zimbabwe in 1st ODI
PIX: Chahar shines as India rout Zimbabwe in 1st ODI
Dolo makers gave Rs 1000 cr freebies to docs, SC told
Dolo makers gave Rs 1000 cr freebies to docs, SC told
PIX: Fiery Stokes revives England but SA build lead
PIX: Fiery Stokes revives England but SA build lead
2022 Para World Cup: Pistol shooter Jakhar wins gold
2022 Para World Cup: Pistol shooter Jakhar wins gold
SC refuses to stay rape FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain
SC refuses to stay rape FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

PIX: Fiery Stokes revives England but SA build lead

PIX: Fiery Stokes revives England but SA build lead

Siraj to play Warwickshire's last three county games

Siraj to play Warwickshire's last three county games

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances