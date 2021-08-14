News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Brathwaite misses century as Windies take 34-run lead over Pakistan

Brathwaite misses century as Windies take 34-run lead over Pakistan

August 14, 2021 09:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite attempted a needless second run off the bowling of Yasir Shah and was caught well short when Hasan Ali’s direct throw hit the stumps.

IMAGE: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite attempted a needless second run off the bowling of Yasir Shah and was caught well short when Hasan Ali’s direct throw hit the stumps, on Day 2 of the first Test, at Sabina Park, Kingston. Photograph: Michael Steele/Pool/Reuters

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite fell agonisingly short of a century but still steered his side to a 34-run lead over Pakistan before bad light brought a premature end to play on the second day of the first Test on Friday.

 

Brathwaite was run out for 97 shortly before the close as the hosts finished the day on 251 runs for eight wickets in their first innings, having resumed on their overnight score of 2-2.

With West Indies in trouble after being reduced to 100-5, Brathwaite anchored a rescue mission during a 96-run sixth-wicket partnership with Jason Holder.

Their effort took Windies close to Pakistan’s first innings tally of 217 after Holder was given a reprieve before he had even scored, an lbw decision being overturned when television reviews showed Shaheen Shah Afridi's delivery pitching just outside leg stump.

Holder made good use of the opportunity to go on and score 58.

The overturned decision denied Pakistan speedster Shaheen a third wicket in four balls after he had Jermaine Blackwood caught at mid on and then trapped Kyle Mayers lbw with his next ball for figures of 2-59.

Brathwaite, showing some anxiousness in the 90s, attempted a needless second run off the bowling of Yasir Shah as he approached his century and was caught well short when Hasan Ali’s direct throw hit the stumps.

“It was a misjudgement from me,” he said.

Pakistan’s hopes of quickly snagging the last three home wickets were stymied, despite taking the second new ball as the tail added 30 runs for the loss of just one more wicket, which was the third of the innings for Mohammad Abbas.

Joshua da Silva (20 not out) and Jomel Warrican (1) will resume on Saturday seeking to extend the home side’s lead.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahul 'frustrated' at missing out on bigger hundred
Rahul 'frustrated' at missing out on bigger hundred
What's Dhoni doing with Vijay?
What's Dhoni doing with Vijay?
T20 World Cup: Teams allowed 15 players, 8 officials
T20 World Cup: Teams allowed 15 players, 8 officials
EPL PIX: Brentford stun Arsenal for dream start
EPL PIX: Brentford stun Arsenal for dream start
Taliban warns India on military role in Afghanistan
Taliban warns India on military role in Afghanistan
'Lord's just seems to bring the best out of me'
'Lord's just seems to bring the best out of me'
Rahul 'frustrated' at missing out on bigger hundred
Rahul 'frustrated' at missing out on bigger hundred

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

PHOTOS: Root holds firm after Siraj rocks England

PHOTOS: Root holds firm after Siraj rocks England

'Lord's just seems to bring the best out of me'

'Lord's just seems to bring the best out of me'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances