T20 World Cup: Teams allowed 15 players, 8 officials

T20 World Cup: Teams allowed 15 players, 8 officials

Source: PTI
August 13, 2021 19:51 IST
The ICC Twenty20 World Cup

IMAGE: The ICC has set September 10 as the deadline for participating nations to submit a final list of 15 players and eight officials, including coaches and support staff, for the Twenty20 World Cup. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council has allowed participating nations in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup to bring along 15 players and eight officials for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

 

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Friday that the ICC has set September 10 as the deadline for participating nations to submit a final list of 15 players and eight officials, including coaches and support staff.

"The ICC has also allowed all participating nations to bring additional players with their squads because of the COVID-19 situation and bio-secure bubble but the concerned boards will have to bear the costs of these additional players," he said, adding, "The ICC bears the expenses of only 15 players and eight officials.”

The T20 World Cup, the first since 2016, will be held from October 17 to November 14 in Oman and three venues in the UAE -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The qualifying tournament of eight nations, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Ireland, will be played till September 23 in Oman and one venue in the UAE.

Four teams will qualify for the Super-12 stage, which begins from September 24 in the UAE.

"It is now up to the boards to decide how many additional players they want to have with their main squads given the COVID-19 situation because if any player tests positive or there are injury issues, the teams can take replacements from their additional players."

The ICC has informed the boards that they can make any last-minute changes in their squads until five days before the quarantine period for teams begins.

"But the boards have to send their squads by 10th September."

The tournament was scheduled to be held in India but due to the COVID-19 situation, the ICC moved it to the UAE.

Source: PTI
PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 2
PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 2

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

