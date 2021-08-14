News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul 'frustrated' at missing out on bigger hundred at Lord's

Rahul 'frustrated' at missing out on bigger hundred at Lord's

Source: PTI
August 14, 2021 07:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I was just planning to add 70-80 runs in the morning session.'

India opener K L Rahul could add just two runs to his overnight total of 127 before being dismissed on Day 2 of the second Test against England, at Lord's, on Friday.

IMAGE: India opener K L Rahul could add just two runs to his overnight total of 127 before being dismissed on Day 2 of the second Test against England, at Lord's, on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Opener K L Rahul was “frustrated” at missing out on a bigger hundred and taking India to a stronger total in the second Test against England at the hallowed Lord's, on Friday.

 

He could add only two runs to his overnight score of 127 before walking back to the dressing room amid huge applause.

Having played a fine knock on Day 1, Rahul was out to a soft dismissal, as he drove straight to the cover fielder off the day's second delivery, bowled by Ollie Robinson.

"I always get frustrated when I am set and get out. The morning today was crucial and I was just planning to add 70-80 runs in the morning session. I was feeling good, I was set," the stylish Karnataka right-hander said, at the press conference after the second day's play.

"I am frustrated; I missed out on a juicy half volley."

The match was evenly poised after the second day's play with England reaching 119 for 3 at close after batting for 45 overs.

Earlier, they bowled India out for 364 in the first innings.

Root was batting on 48, with Jonny Bairstow on 6 for company.

Rahul said the plan for India would be to pick up some early wickets on Saturday and take the upper hand in the match.

"It's too early to predict. We are taking things as it comes. Our plan will be to take some wickets tomorrow. We have planned for every batsman and we will stick to our plans."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Dhoni doing with Vijay?
What's Dhoni doing with Vijay?
T20 World Cup: Teams allowed 15 players, 8 officials
T20 World Cup: Teams allowed 15 players, 8 officials
What's Dhoni Up To?
What's Dhoni Up To?
PHOTOS: Root holds firm after Siraj rocks England
PHOTOS: Root holds firm after Siraj rocks England
Zomato gets nod to buy 9.3% stake in Grofers
Zomato gets nod to buy 9.3% stake in Grofers
Decide on MLCs in reasonable time: HC to Maha guv
Decide on MLCs in reasonable time: HC to Maha guv
Adi Godrej to step down; brother Nadir to take over
Adi Godrej to step down; brother Nadir to take over

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

PHOTOS: Root holds firm after Siraj rocks England

PHOTOS: Root holds firm after Siraj rocks England

A Day of Records for India at Lord's

A Day of Records for India at Lord's

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances