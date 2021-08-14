Rahul 'frustrated' at missing out on bigger hundred at Lord's

'I was just planning to add 70-80 runs in the morning session.'

IMAGE: India opener K L Rahul could add just two runs to his overnight total of 127 before being dismissed on Day 2 of the second Test against England, at Lord's, on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Opener K L Rahul was “frustrated” at missing out on a bigger hundred and taking India to a stronger total in the second Test against England at the hallowed Lord's, on Friday.

He could add only two runs to his overnight score of 127 before walking back to the dressing room amid huge applause.

Having played a fine knock on Day 1, Rahul was out to a soft dismissal, as he drove straight to the cover fielder off the day's second delivery, bowled by Ollie Robinson.

"I always get frustrated when I am set and get out. The morning today was crucial and I was just planning to add 70-80 runs in the morning session. I was feeling good, I was set," the stylish Karnataka right-hander said, at the press conference after the second day's play.

"I am frustrated; I missed out on a juicy half volley."

The match was evenly poised after the second day's play with England reaching 119 for 3 at close after batting for 45 overs.

Earlier, they bowled India out for 364 in the first innings.

Root was batting on 48, with Jonny Bairstow on 6 for company.

Rahul said the plan for India would be to pick up some early wickets on Saturday and take the upper hand in the match.

"It's too early to predict. We are taking things as it comes. Our plan will be to take some wickets tomorrow. We have planned for every batsman and we will stick to our plans."