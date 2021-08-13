PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between England and India, at Lord's, on Friday.

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant hits England pacer James Anderson to the boundary in the morning session on Day 2 of the second Test, at Lord's Cricket Ground, on Friday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India lost four wickets in the first session and squandered a solid platform, as England gained some comfort early on Day 2 of the second Test, at Lord’s, on Friday.

At lunch, India were 346 for 7, with Ravindra Jadeja batting on 31. Ishant Sharma was yet to open his account.

The wickets that fell on the opening session included overnight centurion K L Rahul (129), Rishabh Pant (37), Ajinkya Rahane (1) and Mohammed Shami (0).

Just when India seemed to rally after the early blows -- when they lost Rahul and Rahane in a space of five deliveries -- Pant edged a quick Mark Wood delivery to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

IMAGE: James Anderson exults after having Ajinkya Rahane caught by Joe Root, right, in the slips cordon. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Resuming at 276 for 3, Rahul could add only two runs to his overnight score before walking back to the dressing room amid a big applause. Having played a fine knock, Rahul's dismissal was soft, as he drove straight to the cover fielder off the day's second delivery.

Soon enough, Rahane was sent back by old warhorse James Anderson, who got one to swing away and the batsman nicked it behind. Skipper Joe Root did the rest at first slip.

IMAGE: England pacer Ollie Robinson, left, celebrates after dismissing K L Rahul. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

One of India's better batsmen overseas, Rahane hasn't fired since his magnificent hundred at the MCG, and he needs a big score sooner than later to get his confidence back, having averaged under 30 in 22 Test innings since 2020.

Making light of his team losing two early wickets, Pant had no trouble facing the English bowlers and got his runs off 58 balls before falling to Wood. The dashing left-hander struck five fours during his stay in the middle.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Shami lasted just two balls, as Moeen Ali had him caught by Rory Burns to leave India at 336 for 7.

The hallowed Lord's turned red to mark the ‘Red For Ruth Day’ to raise awareness and funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, named after former England skipper Andrew Strauss's late wife, who died of non-smoking lung cancer at the age of 46.