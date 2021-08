IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Tamil movie superstar Vijay Joseph. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni met movie superstar Vijay on Thursday, August 12, on the eve of Chennai Super Kings's departure to the United Arab Emirates for the rest of IPL 2021.

IMAGE: Dhoni with CSK team-mates at the airport before departure on Friday. Photographs: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter

CSK tweeted pictures of Dhoni and his team-mates at the airport ahead of their departure.

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa with his family.

IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE on September 19 when CSK take on Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: Suresh Raina chats with a team-mate ahead of departure.

Delhi Capitals are currently top of the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points after six wins and two losses, ahead of CSK, who are on 10 points.