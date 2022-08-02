News
Bowling coach Mhambrey lauds Arsh, Avesh's bowling

Source: PTI
August 02, 2022 13:00 IST
'The last couple of games we played, Arsh and Avesh have shown their ability to perform under pressure and it is something I am very happy with.'

Avesh Khan

IMAGE: India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey says Avesh Khan (above) and Arshdeep Singh have shown their ability to perform under pressure. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images

India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is using the ongoing T20 International series against the West Indies to identify the team's bowling attack for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

 

"It's all part of our preparation for the (T20) World Cup. Right now we are looking at different options that we have and giving opportunity to youngsters to find out who does the job for us," Mhambrey told reporters after the second T20, which India lost by five wickets, on Monday night.

"It's easier to kind of plan that way," he added.

Mhambrey praised the young Indian bowling line-up, which includes the likes of Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, alongside the more experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"Very happy with the potential they have shown. The last couple of games we played, Arsh and Avesh have shown their ability to perform under pressure and it is something I am very happy with.

"What impresses me most is the fact that how much they want to learn and improve every single day. When you are a coach, it is a two-way communication. That makes the job easier to have a dialogue with the bowlers and vice versa.

"Yes, we will try different stuff, different players. You have (Jasprit) Bumrah not out here. (Mohammed) Shami as well. But I look at all this as an opportunity for the young bowlers to prove themselves," he added.

Mhambrey was, in fact, full of praise for the 23-year-old Arshdeep, who once again produced a neat spell (1/26 from 4 overs) in the second T20I.

"I have been watching him for a long time, especially since the IPL. Something that really stood out was his ability to deliver under pressure.

"If you look at how he goes about, he bowls (in) the first powerplay and also in the death. In terms of the composure he has shown (so far), it has been fantastic," he said.

He said there were plenty of positives to take away from the last match despite the batting unit's average show.

"We did not have many runs on the board, but that is the way it is. This format is like that. You go out there and still perform. The idea initially was to try and pick up the wickets.

"Thanks to the bowlers, the way we bowled; the spinners... (Ravindra) Jadeja bowled his full spell. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) as well. So everyone contributed. It went down to the wire. But that is how this format is."

Source: PTI
COMMENT
Print this article
