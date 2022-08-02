News
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I

PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I

Source: PTI
August 02, 2022 01:01 IST
Images from the first T20 International between India and the West Indies, in Basetterre, St Kitts, on Monday

Obed McCoy

IMAGE: Obed McCoy celebrates Rohit Sharma’s wicket. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

Left-arm paceman Obed McCoy wreaked havoc with sensational figures of 6 for 17 as West Indies skittled out India for a below-par 138 in the second T20 International in Basetterre, St Kitts, on Monday.

 

Put into bat in a match that was pushed back by three hours due to late arrival of team kits, the Indians lost the momentum from the onset as skipper Rohit Sharma (0) was dismissed off the first delivery of the match.

Throughout the innings, the Indians were unable to gauge the pace and bounce of the Warner Park track, as McCoy mixed his variations well during a career-best spell.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer departs scoring 10 off 11. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

It was the extra bounce from McCoy that reared up awkwardly taking off the shoulder off his bat and the short third-man was in action to gobble up the dolly.

Suryakumar Yadav (11) hit an audacious six over cover but Mccoy bowled one full, and the loosely attempted expansive drive, without any palpable footwork, was only going to turn into an edge and land up in the wicketkeeper's gloves.

Rishabh Pant (24 off 12 balls) was breathtaking during his stay and a flick behind deep square leg for a massive six off McCoy left everyone in awe.

There was another six off Odean Smith behind fine leg, but left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein accounted for him with a delivery in which he altered the length, and the slight turn did him in. The mistimed pull landed into the deep mid-wicket fielder's hands.

The only time India seemed to have a partnership going was when Hardik Pandya (31 off 31 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (27 off 30 balls) tried to resurrect the innings with a 43-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Alzarri Joseph celebrates Hardik Pandya’s wicket. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

Once Hardik's powerful slap off a slow Jason Holder bouncer was taken in second attempt by Smith, McCoy came back for his second spell to polish off the lower middle-order in a jiffy.

Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik (7) were foxed by slower deliveries while Ravichandran Ashwin failed to use the pace and bounce to be caught in the deep.

The last four Indian wickets fell for just 11 runs, with Holder taking 2 for 23. 

Source: PTI
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

