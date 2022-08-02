News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit defends Avesh gamble in Windies defeat

Rohit defends Avesh gamble in Windies defeat

August 02, 2022 11:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Avesh Khan

IMAGE: Pace bowler Avesh Khan, who made his India debut earlier this year, began with a no-ball and Odean Smith took a single off it. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

India captain Rohit Sharma said he had no regrets about picking rookie seamer Avesh Khan ahead of veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the final over against West Indies after their five-wicket loss in the second Twenty20 International on Monday.

West Indies' Obed McCoy claimed 6-17 as India were skittled out for 138 with two balls remaining in their innings.

 

Tidy bowling brought India back into the contest, with West Indies needing 10 runs from the last over.

Bhuvneshwar, renowned for his death-overs mastery, still had two overs left but Rohit handed the ball to Avesh instead.

Avesh, who made his India debut earlier this year, began with a no-ball and Odean Smith took a single off it.

Devon Thomas hit the next delivery, a free-hit, for a six and followed it with a four as West Indies prevailed with four balls remaining to level the five-match series 1-1.

Rohit said he wanted to test India's bowling depth with an eye on the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

"We know what 'Bhuvi' does for us, he has been doing it for years. Unless you give chances to guys like Avesh and Arshdeep (Singh) you'll never know.

"They have the skills and the talent and it is all about backing them. I am really proud of the bowlers and the team."

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey hoped the series would help India identify the bowling attack they would deploy in Australia.

"It's all part of our preparation for the World Cup," Mhambrey told reporters.

"We are looking at different options that we have and giving opportunity to youngsters to find out who does the job for us."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Bhuvneshwar is impressed by young Arshdeep
Why Bhuvneshwar is impressed by young Arshdeep
Sisterhood put aside as India thump Pakistan at CWG
Sisterhood put aside as India thump Pakistan at CWG
Visa hurdle to India-West Indies T20 matches in US
Visa hurdle to India-West Indies T20 matches in US
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Karan's 'Sex Talk' Embarrasses Vijay
Karan's 'Sex Talk' Embarrasses Vijay
US used R9X Hellfire missile to eliminate Qaeda chief
US used R9X Hellfire missile to eliminate Qaeda chief
Starving One Ukraine to Defeat Another
Starving One Ukraine to Defeat Another

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

PIX: McCoy takes six as WI beat India by five wickets

PIX: McCoy takes six as WI beat India by five wickets

India vs WI: Here's why 2nd T20I was delayed

India vs WI: Here's why 2nd T20I was delayed

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances