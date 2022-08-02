News
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I to start at 9.30 PM IST

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I to start at 9.30 PM IST

Source: PTI
August 02, 2022 11:49 IST
West Indies

Photograph: Kind courtesy Windies Cricket/Twitter

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced a revised start time of the third T20 International between India and the West Indies due to late finish of the second match, which was twice delayed because of luggage issues.

The third T20I was scheduled to begin 10:30 AM local time (8 pm IST) but has now been pushed back by one-and-a-half hours to 12 pm local time (9:30 pm IST).

 

The CWI said that the revised timing was rolled out keeping in mind adequate rest and recovery time for the players of both teams and also in consideration of the fact that the last two back-to-back matches will be held in Florida, US.

"Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida," the CWI said in a statement.

In fact, CWI's statement also clears the air that the last two games will indeed go ahead in Florida, despite multiple reports that the matches could be moved out of the US state due to visa issues.

In an unprecedented scenario, the second T20I was initially delayed by two hours due to a delay in arrival of team luggage. It was further pushed back by another hour due to same issue.

The match finally began at 11 PM IST, with the hosts West Indies registering a five-wicket win over India to level the five-match series 1-1.

Pacer Obed McCoy outfoxed the star-studded Indian batting line-up with a brilliant six-wicket haul. 

Source: PTI
