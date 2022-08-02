News
After one loss we won't change things around: Rohit

After one loss we won't change things around: Rohit

Source: PTI
August 02, 2022 12:18 IST
'I have said again and again that when you are trying something as a batting group it won't work out always. We will try to see our mistakes and look to correct them.'

India's Shreyas Iyer walks back as West Indies players celebrate during the second T20I in St Kitts on Monday.

IMAGE: India's Shreyas Iyer walks back as West Indies players celebrate during the second T20I in St Kitts on Monday. Photograph: West Indies Cricket/Twitter

India‘s captain Rohit Sharma says he will continue to back his young bowlers and give them opportunities to showcase their skills at crunch moments of a game.

His comments came in the backdrop of his decision to bring in Avesh Khan (1/31 from 2.2 overs) to bowl the last over of the low-scoring second T20I instead of the more experienced Bhuvneswar Kumar (0/12 from 2 overs).

 

He said he wanted to test India's bowling depth with an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

"It's all about giving opportunity. We know Bhuvneshwar, what he brings to the table; but if you don't give opportunity to Avesh or Arshdeep (Singh) you will never find out what it means to bowl at the death for India," he said after the match.

"They have done it in the IPL. Just one game, those guys don't need to panic. They need backing and opportunity."

Rohit felt India’s batters did not apply themselves on a batting-friendly surface in the five-wicket defeat to West Indies in the second T20.

"It was not enough runs on the board for us. We didn't bat well. Pitch was playing quite nicely but we didn't apply ourselves. But that can happen.

"I have said again and again that when you are trying something as a batting group it won't work out always. We will try to see our mistakes and look to correct them."

Obed McCoy wreaked havoc with the ball with brilliant figures of 6 for 17 as India mustered up just 138 runs. Rohit lauded the fighting spirit of his side, especially the bowlers, who dragged the game till the last over.

"Proud of the team. When you are defending a target like that, it can end in 13-14 overs or you try to drag it to the last over. Guys kept fighting; it was important to take wickets. The planning we did, the guys came and executed," he said.

"Happy with bowlers, but there are certain things in the batting we need to look at. I will again and again say that we will continue to bat in this fashion because we want to achieve something. One-off result, shouldn't panic. After one loss we won't change things around," he added.

India will take on the West Indies in the delayed third T20I at the same venue on Tuesday.

Source: PTI
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

