Boost for Australia as Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL

Boost for Australia as Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL

May 02, 2023 13:00 IST
IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Naveen-ul-Haq of Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2023 match on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Paceman Josh Hazlewood handed Australia an Ashes boost as he made a successful return from an Achilles injury to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in the IPL 2023 match in Bengaluru on Monday.

 

Hazlewood took 2/15 in his three overs as RCB successfully defended a modest total of 126 for nine.

"It has been a long layoff," Hazlewood said of his four-months on the sidelines since injuring his Achilles during the Sydney test in January.

"I was excited more than nervous. It is great to be back out here, in front of some good fans, and have a good hit out."

Hazlewood has been working with Cricket Australia medical staff to get fit in time for the tour of England, which starts with the World Test Championship final against India in June followed by the Ashes.

Hazlewood took 20 wickets at an average of 21.85 in four tests during the 2019 Ashes in England, which ended in a 2-2 draw and saw Australia retain the urn.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
