'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates his India teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s centurion Travis Head on Day 2 of the second Test in Adelaide. Photograph: BCCI/X

India pacer Mohammed Siraj broke his silence on the controversial send-off and war of words with Travis Head after the Australia batter’s dismissal on Day 2 of the 'Pink-ball' second Test in Adelaide on Saturday.

After Siraj bowled Head with a cracking yorker to end his wonderful knock of 140 off 141 balls, the fast bowler celebrated aggressively. Head did not take kindly to the fiery send-off and exchanged words with Siraj as he walked back to the pavilion.

Head revealed in the press conference at the end of the day's play that he only said 'well-bowled' to Siraj for the yorker that caused his dismissal.

Siraj claimed Head was 'lying' and he never said 'well-bowled'.

"I enjoyed bowling at him; it was a good battle because he was batting well. When they hit the good balls for sixes, it gives you even more energy. I celebrated after l bowled him (Head), and you saw what he said on TV," said Siraj, in an interview with former spinner Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports before start of play on Sunday, Day 3 of the Test.

"At the start, I didn't tell him anything; I was only celebrating. He lied in the press conference that he told me 'well-bowled'. We know he didn't say (that).

"We respect everyone; I respect every player because cricket is a gentleman's game. The way Head reacted was wrong; I didn't like it"