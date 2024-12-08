News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments

'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: December 08, 2024 11:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'He lied in the press conference that he told me 'well-bowled'.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Travis Head on Day 2 of the second Test in Adelaide.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates his India teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s centurion Travis Head on Day 2 of the second Test in Adelaide. Photograph: BCCI/X

India pacer Mohammed Siraj broke his silence on the controversial send-off and war of words with Travis Head after the Australia batter’s dismissal on Day 2 of the 'Pink-ball' second Test in Adelaide on Saturday.

After Siraj bowled Head with a cracking yorker to end his wonderful knock of 140 off 141 balls, the fast bowler celebrated aggressively. Head did not take kindly to the fiery send-off and exchanged words with Siraj as he walked back to the pavilion.

 

Head revealed in the press conference at the end of the day's play that he only said 'well-bowled' to Siraj for the yorker that caused his dismissal.

Siraj claimed Head was 'lying' and he never said 'well-bowled'.

"I enjoyed bowling at him; it was a good battle because he was batting well. When they hit the good balls for sixes, it gives you even more energy. I celebrated after l bowled him (Head), and you saw what he said on TV," said Siraj, in an interview with former spinner Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports before start of play on Sunday, Day 3 of the Test.

"At the start, I didn't tell him anything; I was only celebrating. He lied in the press conference that he told me 'well-bowled'. We know he didn't say (that).

"We respect everyone; I respect every player because cricket is a gentleman's game. The way Head reacted was wrong; I didn't like it"

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
The Stumps Show: Day 2, Adelaide Test
The Stumps Show: Day 2, Adelaide Test
PIX: England maul NZ in second Test to seal series
PIX: England maul NZ in second Test to seal series
Pujara on what went wrong for India on Day 2
Pujara on what went wrong for India on Day 2
Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus
Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus
Indian priest elevated as cardinal by Pope Francis
Indian priest elevated as cardinal by Pope Francis
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt acquitted in 1997 case
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt acquitted in 1997 case
2 policemen found dead with bullet injuries in JK
2 policemen found dead with bullet injuries in JK

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
What really happened between Head and Siraj
What really happened between Head and Siraj
Who did Travis Head cradle his bat for?
Who did Travis Head cradle his bat for?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances