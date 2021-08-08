Boom Boom is back with a BANG!

Jasprit Bumrah bags 9 wickets in a match -- the second best by an Indian bowler in England after Chetan Sharma's 10 for 188 at Birmingham in 1986.

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers from Day 4 of the India-England Test at Trent Bridge.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates bowling Stuart Broad for 0 on Day 4 of the first Test. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

0 Number of batsmen to have aggregated 1,000 Test runs in 2021 before Joe Root achieved the landmark.

18 Runs scored by Dom Sibley in the whole of the first session on day four. He made an identical score in the pre-lunch session on the first day.

9/110 Jasprit Bumrah's figures in the match -- the second best by an Indian bowler in England after Chetan Sharma's 10 for 188 at Birmingham in 1986.

1 Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to take a five wicket haul on more than one occasion at an English ground. He had also taken a five-for (5/69) at this ground in 2018.

3 Number of times India have chased down a fourth innings target in England. The highest of these chases is 174/6 at the Oval in 1971.

2 Number of times Indian pacers have accounted for all 20 opposition wickets in a Test, with Bumrah (9), Mohammad Shami (4), Shardul Thakur (4) and Mohammad Siraj (3) sharing the wickets.

The only other such instance came against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2018.

India went into the Jo'burg Test with a five-men pace attack (Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shami and Hardik Pandya).

Most wickets by Indian pacers in a Test

Wickets Opponent Venue Season Result (for India) 20 South Africa Johannesburg 2017-2018 Won by 63 runs 20 England Nottingham 2021 Awaited 19 England Nottingham 2018 Won by 203 runs 19 Bangladesh Kolkata 2019-2020 Won by innings and 46 runs

IMAGE: Joe Root scores a classy 100 on Day 4. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

9 Number of times Joe Root has scored fifty or more runs in both innings of a Test. Only Alastair Cook (14) have done so more often for England.

Most instances of 50+ scores in both innings of a Test for England

Player Instances Matches Alastair Cook 14 161 Joe Root 9 106 Geoff Boycott 9 108 Graham Gooch 9 118 Michael Atherton 8 115

11 Number of times Joe Root has top scored in a complete innings against India -- the most for any batter. Steve Smith and Shivnarine Chanderpaul are joint second with eight such instances.

10 Number of times Stuart Broad has recorded a golden duck (out on the first ball he faced). Only two players -- Muttiah Muralitharan (14) and Rangana Herath (11) -- have more such dismissals. Courtney Walsh has recorded 10 first-ball dismissals).

Seven of Broad;s 10 first ball dismissals have come after his nose was broken by a Varun Aaron bouncer at Manchester in 2014.

60.2 Overs after which Stuart Broad took a wicket against India.

His last wicket before this innings had come in the second innings of the Oval Test in 2018 when he dismissed Virat Kohli in his second over.

He did not take a further wicket in the innings... and none in his next four innings.

Broad conceded 202 runs during this period before K L Rahul finally ended his wicket drought against India.

