Day 2: Rahul Shines on Dull Day

All the interesting numbers from Day 2 of the India-England Test at Trent Bridge.

IMAGE: K L Rahul acknowledges his team-mates after scoring 50 on Day 2 of the first Test, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, August 5, 2021. Photograph: Stu Foster/Reuters

37 Number of consecutive deliveries Rohit played without scoring a run (when on 9) -- the longest scoreless streak for Rohit in a Test innings. The previous record was 26 balls when he remained stuck at 11 against Australia at Sydney in January 2021.

3 Number of times Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul have batted together in Tests. They have put on a 50 run stand on each of the three occasions! The other two stands came for the second and fourth wickets respectively.

97 Runs added by the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul the highest opening partnership for India in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries in the last 10 years. It was also the highest opening stand for India in England after the 147 run stand between Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik -- also at Trent Bridge in 2007.

26.35Cheteshwar Pujara's batting average in England -- the worst for any number three batsman in England with at least 20 innings. Apart from Pujara and England's John Tyldesley (26.65), no other number three batsman -- with 20 or more innings at this position -- has averaged less than 35 in England!

454 Number of balls Jimmy Anderson had bowled to Virat Kohli without dismissing him even once in the last 12 Tests before today. He got him off the very first ball on Thursday.

5 Number of golden ducks Virat Kohli has recorded in Test cricket. Interestingly, he had ended the 2018 series with a first-ball duck (off Stuart Broad)... and started the 2021 with a first-ball duck!

106 Number of ducks inflicted by James Anderson in Tests -- the most by any bowler in Tests. His tally of 27 is also the highest for any bowler against India.

61 Number of times James Anderson has dismissed the opposition captain in Tests, equalling Muttiah Muralitharan's tally. Now only Shane Warne (64) and Glenn McGrath (62) have taken the wickets of captains more often than Anderson.

Captains Total Wickets % Shane Warne 64 708 9.03 Glenn McGrath 62 563 11.01 James Anderson 61 619 9.85 M Muralitharan 61 800 7.62 Anil Kumble 59 619 9.53 Stuart Broad 52 523 9.94

619 Number of wickets taken by Jimmy Anderson in Tests. He is now in third place with Anil Kumble in the list of leading wicket-takers. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) are ahead of Jimmy now.

0 Number of run outs Ajinkya Rahane has been involved in his first 204 partnerships. In his last 33 partnerships he has been involved in four run outs (getting out himself twice).

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com