Why India Ruled on Day 1

August 05, 2021 09:53 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers from the day one of the India-England Test at Trent Bridge.

IMAGE: England Captain Joe Root scores 50 on day one of the first Test, August 4, 2021. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

183 England's total -- their second lowest ever at home in a Test's first innings against a subcontinent team after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

The lowest remains 136 against Pakistan at Leeds in 1987.

4 Number of ducks in England's innings -- the joint-most for them against India. They also had four ducks in the second innings of third Test at Ahmedabad earlier this year.

The four ducks are also the joint-most for any side in a home Test against India.

The West Indies at Georgetown in 2002, Pakistan at Karachi in 2006 and South Africa at Johannesburg in 2018 had also recorded four ducks.

36 Number of innings taken by Dom Sibley to complete 1,000 runs in Test cricket.

Only one England opening batsman has taken more innings to reach the landmark. Mark Butcher took 37 innings to accomplish the feat.

15,780 Runs scored by Joe Root in all international cricket -- Tests, One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals.

He now holds the record of being the highest scorer for England across formats, beating Alastair Cook's tally of 15,737 runs.

Leading run-scorers for England across formats

Players Innings Runs Average 100s 50s Joe Root 366 15,780 48.70 36 90 Alastair Cook 387 15,737 42.88 38 76 Kevin Pietersen 340 13,779 44.30 32 67 Ian Bell 370 13,331 40.27 26 82 Graham Gooch 337 13,190 40.58 28 69 Alec Stewart 397 13,140 36.29 19 73 David Gower 315 11,401 39.44 25 51 Andrew Strauss 308 11,315 38.48 27 54 Marcus Trescothick 268 10,326 40.97 26 52 Eoin Morgan 330 10,017 36.03 15 59

11 The number of innings after which Joe Root scored a Test fifty -- the longest such streak for him.

35 Number of times Joe Root has top scored in a completed innings -- the most by an England player. He went ahead of Graham Gooch's tally of 34.

Top-scoring for England most often in Tests (completed innings only)

Top-scorer Inns % Player 35 146 23.97 Joe Root 34 154 22.08 Graham Gooch 32 150 21.33 David Gower 30 198 15.15 Alastair Cook 29 173 16.76 Alec Stewart 27 150 18.00 Michael Atherton

1 Number of successful DRS reviews Virat Kohli managed out of the 24 as a fielding captain in eight Tests since 2020 before the start of this match. Virat managed two successful reviews out of three on the opening day.

42.71 Sam Curran's Test batting average against India. Against all other countries he averages only 21.31

45/7 England's collapse. They were 138 for three at one stage, but got bundled out for 183 -- a mere addition of 45 runs while losing seven wickets. England had many such collapses this year -- most coming against India!

England's worst collapses this year

Collapse From - to Vs Venue 38/8 74/2 to 112 all out India Ahmedabad (3) 1st inns 31/7 50/3 to 81 all out India Ahmedabad (3) 2nd inns 45/7 138/3 to 183 all out India Nottingham 49/6 372/4 to 421 all out Sri Lanka Galle 36/5 90/4 to 126/9 India Chennai (2) 2nd inns 39/5 166/5 to 205 all out India Ahmedabad (4)

8 The number of consecutive innings in which England has failed to even reach 250 against India.

After scoring 578 in the first innings of the Chennai Test in February this year, England has managed scores of 178, 134, 164, 112, 81, 205, 135 and 183.

The West Indies also had eight consecutive innings under-250 against India between 2011 and 2016.

22.92 The bowling average of Indian pacers in Test matches since the start of 2018 -- the lowest for any country during this period.

Best pace-bowling attacks in Tests since 2018 (Minimum 10 Tests)

Team Matches Wickets Average India 34 364 22.92 South Africa 27 362 24.02 New Zealand 25 369 24.75 Australia 27 334 25.66 England 43 480 26.05 West Indies 26 286 26.23 Pakistan 25 236 28.70 Sri Lanka 30 199 33.68 Zimbabwe 10 73 35.01 Bangladesh 20 73 48.36

