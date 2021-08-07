Why Jadeja Rocks

Ravindra Jadeja's batting average of 41.90 in away Tests in the last three years is the highest by an Indian batsman having played 10 innings or more.

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers from Day 3 of the India-England Test at Trent Bridge.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja acknowledges the applause after scoring 50 on Day 3 of the first Test at Trent Bridge. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

621Number of wickets taken by James Anderson in Test cricket -- the third most by any bowler. He went past Anil Kumble's tally of 619 wickets. Now only Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) are ahead of him.

5 Number of left-handed batters to aggregate 2,000 runs for India in Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja joined the club with Sourav Ganguly (7,212), Gautam Gambhir (4,154), Shikhar Dhawan (2,315) and Ajit Wadekar (2,113).

5 Number of Indian players to complete the all-round double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. Jadeja emulated Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin.

4 Number of players who have taken fewer than 53 Tests taken by Ravindra Jadeja to complete the all-round double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets -- Ian Botham (42), Kapil Dev (50), Imran Khan (50) and Ravichandran Ashwin (51).

41.90 Ravindra Jadeja's batting average in away Tests in the last three years -- the highest by an Indian batter having played 10 innings or more.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah hits out during his dashing inning of 28. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

205 The total at which India lost their seventh wicket -- the same as in the first innings of the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. However this time, India added 73 runs for the last three wickets as against 12 in the WTC Final.

28 Jasprit Bumrah's score -- his highest in Test cricket and his second highest in first-class cricket after the 55* he made against Australia A at Sydney in December 2020.

0 Number of innings in which the combined contribution of number 9, 10 and 11 was more than 28 in any of India's innings in the last tour of England in 2018.

1990 The last time an England seam bowler picked up five wickets on his first appearance against India before Ollie Robinson, who ended up with figures of 5/85. Angus Fraser was the bowler then returning the figures of 5/104 at Lord's.

7 Number of times India have taken a first innings lead against England in England in THE last 25 years. Four of these instances have come at Nottingham!

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com