Blow for India as Arundhati gets injured before World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
September 25, 2025 18:41 IST

Arundhati Reddy

IMAGE: Arundhati Reddy suffered an injury during the warm-up match against England. Photograph: BCCI

India were dealt a blow ahead of the Women's World Cup as fast bowler Arundhati Reddy suffered an injury during the warm-up match against England in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The pacer, who had earlier dismissed England opener Amy Jones, attempted a return catch off Heather Knight in the 13th over but landed awkwardly on her left leg before collapsing to the ground.

 

Doctors rushed in to attend to Reddy and initially tried to help her walk off the field before a wheelchair was brought in for the bowler.

The ICC said that 'clarity is awaited' on Reddy's participation in the World Cup after the freak accident in her follow-through.

The Indian team is hoping that Reddy's injury is not serious as she is a vital cog in the side's pace bowling department.

India will begin their campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament in Guwahati on September 30.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
