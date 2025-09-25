HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shami's future hinges on more game time, says Agarkar

Shami's future hinges on more game time, says Agarkar

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 25, 2025 16:02 IST

x

'I don't have an update. I think he has not played a lot of cricket in the last 2-3 years.'

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on says Mohammad Shami is a proven performer, but must play more

IMAGE: BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on says Mohammad Shami is a proven performer, but must play more. Photograph: BCCI/X

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has shared his thoughts on veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and young batter Ishan Kishan, stressing the importance of game time for both players before they can be considered for regular selection.

Regarding Shami, the chief selector admitted there were no fresh updates but highlighted his lack of recent match practice.

 

"I don't have an update. I think he has not played a lot of cricket in the last 2-3 years. I think he's played one match for Bengal and one for the Duleep Trophy. So as a performer, we know what he can do, but he will need to play some cricket," Agarkar explained.

Speaking on Kishan's inclusion in the Irani Trophy squad, Agarkar said: "Yeah, he's in the Irani Trophy team, yes. When we picked India A, he was not yet fit anyway. So he's fit now. He's a very good player as we know Ishan Kishan, but we'd like him to play a bit more cricket and show some performances."

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Thursday announced a fifteen-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against West Indies, scheduled to begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

The Indian team will play the Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 28, giving Gill and a few other players just a few days before joining the Test squad. The selectors' decision to go with a strong line-up reflects India's intent to keep up a strong World Test Championship campaign. 

Source: ANI
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why Sarfaraz Wasn't Picked For Windies Tests
Why Sarfaraz Wasn't Picked For Windies Tests
Padikkal Picked For WI Tests; Nair, Sarfaraz Ignored
Padikkal Picked For WI Tests; Nair, Sarfaraz Ignored
Bumrah available for both Tests against WI: Agarkar
Bumrah available for both Tests against WI: Agarkar
Selectors signal end of road for Nair, Easwaran
Selectors signal end of road for Nair, Easwaran
Abhishek's award delights his proud mom Manju
Abhishek's award delights his proud mom Manju

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gobi Ka Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Skin

webstory image 3

Amazfit Brings Rugged T-Rex 3 Pro Smartwatch

VIDEOS

Gujarat Showcases Cultural Grandeur at Vibrant Navratri Festival3:42

Gujarat Showcases Cultural Grandeur at Vibrant Navratri...

PM Modi visits exhibition at UP International Trade Show3:36

PM Modi visits exhibition at UP International Trade Show

Uorfi and Orry strike cute poses for paps - Watch the video1:39

Uorfi and Orry strike cute poses for paps - Watch the video

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV