Shami's future hinges on more game time, says Agarkar

IMAGE: BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on says Mohammad Shami is a proven performer, but must play more. Photograph: BCCI/X

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has shared his thoughts on veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and young batter Ishan Kishan, stressing the importance of game time for both players before they can be considered for regular selection.

Regarding Shami, the chief selector admitted there were no fresh updates but highlighted his lack of recent match practice.

"I don't have an update. I think he has not played a lot of cricket in the last 2-3 years. I think he's played one match for Bengal and one for the Duleep Trophy. So as a performer, we know what he can do, but he will need to play some cricket," Agarkar explained.

Speaking on Kishan's inclusion in the Irani Trophy squad, Agarkar said: "Yeah, he's in the Irani Trophy team, yes. When we picked India A, he was not yet fit anyway. So he's fit now. He's a very good player as we know Ishan Kishan, but we'd like him to play a bit more cricket and show some performances."

