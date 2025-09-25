Why did SKY give Bangladesh's fielding coach a hug?

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates taking a wicket. Photograph: ACC

Almost every member of the Indian playing eleven has a tattoo. Is it a trend that was started by Virat Kohli, who has four tattoos?

Hardik Pandya has a tiger tattoo though Bangladesh cricketers call themselves the Tigers. Pandya's tiger tattoo is said to symbolise strength, determination and fierce aggression.



Varun Chakravarthy has a tattoo of Tamil actor and freshly minted politician Thalapathy Vijay on his left shoulder.

Tilak Varma, who seems like a religious person, has many tattoos -- one on his bicep showing his devotion to Lord Shiva, a Ganesha tattoo on his forearm and Om Namah Shivay etched on his chest.

Lucky Saif

IMAGE: Saif Hassan goes for a mighty hit while riding his luck. Photograph: ACC

After escaping being caught and bowled on 40 by Axar Patel, Bangladesh's Saif Hassan was dropped three more times on 60, 65 and 69, making him the most eligible person to win the $1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle.

Also, maybe before going out to bat, he seemed to have purchased a drop protection insurance!

When I asked Varun Chakaravarthy at the post-match press conference about the Indian fielding coach's reaction after having dropped so many catches, and whether the team felt that even if catches were dropped, their bowling was strong enough to win matches, Chakaravarthy said, "It is a compliment that we can take (on being strong in bowling), but this team has been picked till the next World Cup, so we have to improve our fielding."

"Surely the fielding coach will have a lot to say now because in the last match he did not say much, but now he soon will."

6 Hungry Abhishek

IMAGE: Hero of the day Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: ACC

Abhishek Sharma is way ahead of all those who have hit sixes in this tournament.

Before beginning his knock against Bangladesh, he already had 12 sixes; he now has 17. The second best is Saif Hassan with 10 sixes.

One of Sharma's sixes off Rishad Hossain tested the catching skills of Bangladesh fans in the stands, as he hit it high towards them.

Was he also testing the Bangladesh fans after being dropped by wicket-keeper and Captain Jaker Ali on 7 off Tanzim Hasan Sakib?

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma was run out by Rishad Hossain's brilliant fielding. Photograph: ACC

Ali, during the post-match press conference, candidly admitted that his drop was the turning point of the match.

If Sharma keeps going like this, companies selling fireworks may soon want him as their Diwali brand ambassador.

India, Bangladesh's Anthems

What is common between India's and Bangladesh's national anthems? Poet Rabindranath Tagore wrote both Bangladesh's Amar Shonar Bangla and India's Jana Gana Mana.

All spectators stood at attention when the anthems were played except those on whom the television cameras panned. They immediately abandoned standing at attention to celebrate their one second fame on the giant screen.

Jaker Ali's post-match press conference was mostly in Bengali, with only a few questions in English, as several Indian journalists also preferred Bengali.

What Links Mumbai Indians, Bangladesh's Fielding?

Bangladesh's ground fielding was outstanding, which would have made their Fielding Coach James Pamment proud.

The 56-year-old England-born and New Zealand-settled Pamment has been appointed as Bangladesh's fielding coach till 2027. Pamment caught attention during the IPL when he was Mumbai Indians' assistant coach in 2018.

He did a lot of work on the MI fielding and running between the wickets, which transformed Mumbai Indians into a strong team.



Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav is a key Mumbai Indians player, and after the match, having shaken hands with the Bangladesh cricketers, Yadav gave Pamment a big hug.