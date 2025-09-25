IMAGE: Sanjana Ganesan delivers a perfect tribute to husband Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

Sanjana Ganesan stole the spotlight at Asia Cup 2025, delivering a cheeky tribute to husband Jasprit Bumrah that had fans laughing and cheering.

During India's Super Four clash against Bangladesh on Wednesday, the TV presenter and cricket analyst got the perfect opportunity to honour her husband, thanks to Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol, who were promoting their Netflix show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Juyal cheekily asked Sanjana to repeat a line from the show, 'Akkhi Duniya Ek Taraf Aur Mera Bumrah Ek Taraf (The entire world on one side, my Bumrah on one side).'

Sanjana delivered it perfectly, nailing the playful dialogue.

Fans flooded social media praising Sanjana's charming delivery and Juyal's smooth integration of the show into the match.

One user wrote, 'Raghav Juyal bringing out the best in Sanjana Ganesan with that line! Aakhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf! -- we're all loving this vibe!'

Another added, 'Sanjana blushing, Bumrah smiling, audience laughing -- full entertainment package!'