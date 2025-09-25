HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Akkhi Duniya Ek Taraf Aur Mera Bumrah...'

'Akkhi Duniya Ek Taraf Aur Mera Bumrah...'

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 25, 2025 16:06 IST

x

Sanjana Ganesan

IMAGE: Sanjana Ganesan delivers a perfect tribute to husband Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram
 

Sanjana Ganesan stole the spotlight at Asia Cup 2025, delivering a cheeky tribute to husband Jasprit Bumrah that had fans laughing and cheering.

During India's Super Four clash against Bangladesh on Wednesday, the TV presenter and cricket analyst got the perfect opportunity to honour her husband, thanks to Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol, who were promoting their Netflix show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Juyal cheekily asked Sanjana to repeat a line from the show, 'Akkhi Duniya Ek Taraf Aur Mera Bumrah Ek Taraf (The entire world on one side, my Bumrah on one side).'

Sanjana delivered it perfectly, nailing the playful dialogue.

Fans flooded social media praising Sanjana's charming delivery and Juyal's smooth integration of the show into the match.

One user wrote, 'Raghav Juyal bringing out the best in Sanjana Ganesan with that line! Aakhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf! -- we're all loving this vibe!'

Another added, 'Sanjana blushing, Bumrah smiling, audience laughing -- full entertainment package!'

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Unstoppable Things: Time. Ageing. Abhishek Sharma'
'Unstoppable Things: Time. Ageing. Abhishek Sharma'
Kohli-Anushka Take A Stroll In London
Kohli-Anushka Take A Stroll In London
Happy 75th Birthday Jimmy! The Ultimate Comeback Man!
Happy 75th Birthday Jimmy! The Ultimate Comeback Man!
'Sanju Mohanlal Samson' Goes Viral
'Sanju Mohanlal Samson' Goes Viral
Rohit Sharma Is '10kg Down!'
Rohit Sharma Is '10kg Down!'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gobi Ka Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Skin

webstory image 3

Amazfit Brings Rugged T-Rex 3 Pro Smartwatch

VIDEOS

Prez Murmu performs traditional puja at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura0:20

Prez Murmu performs traditional puja at Banke Bihari...

Uorfi and Orry strike cute poses for paps - Watch the video1:39

Uorfi and Orry strike cute poses for paps - Watch the video

PM Modi visits exhibition at UP International Trade Show3:36

PM Modi visits exhibition at UP International Trade Show

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV