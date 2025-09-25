HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Every player is a potential match-winner now'

Source: PTI
September 25, 2025 17:38 IST

'I think our belief has changed a lot and it only changes with what work you put behind it. When the effort is there, the fight will always be there.'

Smriti

IMAGE: In 108 ODIs, Smriti Mandhana has tallied 4,888 runs at an average of 47.9. Photograph: ANI Photo

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana says the biggest change in the women's team since the last T20 World Cup is the belief that every player is a potential "match-winner" now, a shift driven by greater focus on fitness and preparation.

India will hope to break the jinx of never winning a women's World Cup in the coming weeks, and they open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30.

"I think our belief has changed a lot and it only changes with what work you put behind it. When the effort is there, the fight will always be there," Mandhana told JioStar.

"That's one thing that has changed with this team — everyone believes they are match-winners."

The 29-year-old opener admitted that the previous T20 World Cup left a deep mark on her as an athlete.

"The last T20 World Cup was something which hit me quite a lot. I thought to myself, 'I don't want to feel like this as an athlete in my life'. Post that, a lot of fitness and nutritional changes have come into place," she said.

Mandhana said the players are eager to embrace the atmosphere at the upcoming World Cup.

"We all have been waiting for this World Cup. A lot of things have changed for women's cricket in India since 2013 when I was a kid. I am really excited to see how the stadiums turn out and the way they will support.

"The Women's Premier League (WPL) has made us immune to the loud crowd as well. Nothing can beat people cheering India at the stadiums," she added.

Recalling her India debut, Mandhana said the memory of receiving her first national jersey will stay with her forever.

"I remember I was 17 when I got the India jersey in my room. I don't think I can forget it. I wore it and sent the photos to my parents and my brother. They were very emotional.

"Challenges are a part of who you are. The biggest challenge for me was, I was in Sangli, and not many girls used to play cricket then. A lot of times, for camps, I had to travel from Sangli to Pune, and spend 4-5 months away from home. As a 14-year-old to do that, and miss out on school, it was very challenging.

"I think the Commonwealth semifinal against Australia was when I felt extremely proud about wearing this jersey," she recalled.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, meanwhile, reflected on her own journey and her dream as a young girl.

 

"As a girl, it was very hard for me to dream about playing for the country. I always wanted to open with Virender Sehwag, not knowing that you can't play in a men's team," she said.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma highlighted the team's evolving mindset under head coach Amol Muzumdar.

"Our mindset has changed now a bit, regardless of the team we are facing and the format. We focus on what we can pull off and always talk about positive things and apply the same on the ground.

"We talk to Amol sir in our practice sessions and the main thing is to try and come out of our comfort zone to plan for different situations," she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
