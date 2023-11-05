News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Birthday boy Virat Kohli levels Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI centuries record

Birthday boy Virat Kohli levels Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI centuries record

Source: PTI
November 05, 2023 18:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his 49th century, equalising with Sachin Tendulkar's record of most number of ODI centuries. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India's premier batter Virat Kohli on Sunday equalled his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries with his 49th hundred in their World Cup match against South Africa in Kolkata, celebrating his 35th birthday in the most befitting manner.

Kohli reached the landmark when he scored a single off Kagiso Rabada in the 49th over of the Indian innings in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowds that kept chanting his names.

With this the Indian maestro added another feather to his already illustrious cap while continuing his rich vein of form in the tournament.

He remained unbeaten on 101 and faced 121 balls in his knock that had 10 shots to the fence.

 

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Expectations have been building up here since the Indian team landed in the City of Joy that houses one of cricket's most iconic venues.

Prior to the match against South Africa, Kohli narrowly missed out on his 49th ODI century during India's match against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Playing in front of the Master Blaster, who was watching the game, Kohli was dismissed for 88.

Before that he had played a stroke-filled knock of 95 off 104 balls to seal India's four-wicket win over New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Kohli entered this game just one short of matching Tendulkar's incredible tally.

While Kohli took 277 innings to hit 49th century, Tendulkar took 452 innings.

However it may be mentioned that Kohli has always been a top-order batter, Tendulkar batted down the order in about 80 matches before becoming a top-order batter in different playing conditions.

In Tendulkar's era, five fielders were allowed outside the 30-yard circle and only one ball was used, compared to two balls from different ends in current era and one less fielder. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Happy 35th Virat! A look at his mind-boggling stats
Happy 35th Virat! A look at his mind-boggling stats
'Kohli has changed Indian cricket's DNA'
'Kohli has changed Indian cricket's DNA'
Kohli@35: Focused on World Cup glory, not age
Kohli@35: Focused on World Cup glory, not age
Bihar survey inflated Muslim, Yadav numbers: Shah
Bihar survey inflated Muslim, Yadav numbers: Shah
BJP names scribe, bizman among 15 in fifth Raj list
BJP names scribe, bizman among 15 in fifth Raj list
WC PIX: Kohli's 49th ODI ton powers India to 326
WC PIX: Kohli's 49th ODI ton powers India to 326
'Delhi air not ideal, but we have to play...'
'Delhi air not ideal, but we have to play...'

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Seen Anushka's playful birthday wish to Virat?

Seen Anushka's playful birthday wish to Virat?

Yuvraj uncovers Kohli's early signs of greatness

Yuvraj uncovers Kohli's early signs of greatness

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances