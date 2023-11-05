News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Seen Anushka's playful birthday wish to Virat?

Seen Anushka's playful birthday wish to Virat?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 05, 2023 17:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

On Virat Kohli's 35th birthday, his beloved wife, Anushka Sharma, continues their heartwarming tradition of sharing touching messages to celebrate his special day.

 

As we honour the cricketer's birthday, let's take a trip down memory lane and recall the moments when Anushka added a playful twist to her birthday wishes.

Anushka Sharma

This year, alongside a collection of photos, Anushka shared her feelings, 'He truly excels in every aspect of his life, consistently adding more feathers to his illustrious cap. I love YOUUU throughout this lifetime and beyond, infinitely, in every form, no matter what it may be. So, @virat.kohli, happy birthday.'

Anushka Sharma

This isn't the first time Anushka Sharma has injected some lightheartedness into her birthday posts. Last year, she treated us to a series of images of the cricketer, playfully captioned with, 'It's your Birthday, my love, so naturally, I've chosen your finest angles and photos for this post. I love you in every state, form, and manner, @virat.kohli.'

In a charming and playful gesture, Anushka shared a cheerful selfie with Kohli, adding a touch of fun with her pout in the photo. In addition, she highlighted a news article that celebrated Kohli's extraordinary achievement as the only cricketer to claim a wicket on the 0th ball.

Virat Kohli responded to Anushka's post with a facepalm emoji, a heart, and a dancing man emoji.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kohli has changed Indian cricket's DNA'
'Kohli has changed Indian cricket's DNA'
Kohli@35: Focused on World Cup glory, not age
Kohli@35: Focused on World Cup glory, not age
Kohli's 49th ton quest resumes where it all started
Kohli's 49th ton quest resumes where it all started
Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate vs NZ
Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate vs NZ
PIX: KL Rahul, Iyer depart; scoring rate dips
PIX: KL Rahul, Iyer depart; scoring rate dips
Nepal scrambles to rush aid to quake victims
Nepal scrambles to rush aid to quake victims
Vaishali dumps Zhongyi Tan, inches closer to GM title
Vaishali dumps Zhongyi Tan, inches closer to GM title

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Yuvraj uncovers Kohli's early signs of greatness

Yuvraj uncovers Kohli's early signs of greatness

Happy 35th Virat! A look at his mind-boggling stats

Happy 35th Virat! A look at his mind-boggling stats

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances