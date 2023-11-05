Seen Anushka's playful birthday wish to Virat?

On Virat Kohli's 35th birthday, his beloved wife, Anushka Sharma, continues their heartwarming tradition of sharing touching messages to celebrate his special day.
As we honour the cricketer's birthday, let's take a trip down memory lane and recall the moments when Anushka added a playful twist to her birthday wishes.
This year, alongside a collection of photos, Anushka shared her feelings, 'He truly excels in every aspect of his life, consistently adding more feathers to his illustrious cap. I love YOUUU throughout this lifetime and beyond, infinitely, in every form, no matter what it may be. So, @virat.kohli, happy birthday.'
This isn't the first time Anushka Sharma has injected some lightheartedness into her birthday posts. Last year, she treated us to a series of images of the cricketer, playfully captioned with, 'It's your Birthday, my love, so naturally, I've chosen your finest angles and photos for this post. I love you in every state, form, and manner, @virat.kohli.'
In a charming and playful gesture, Anushka shared a cheerful selfie with Kohli, adding a touch of fun with her pout in the photo. In addition, she highlighted a news article that celebrated Kohli's extraordinary achievement as the only cricketer to claim a wicket on the 0th ball.
Virat Kohli responded to Anushka's post with a facepalm emoji, a heart, and a dancing man emoji.