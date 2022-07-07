Beckham Magic At Nadal Match

Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images IMAGE: Sandra Beckham with her son, who once inspired a movie , at the Wimbledon quarter-final between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

David Beckham still wins hearts wherever he goes.

On Wednesday, along with mum Sandra, one of the most famous footballers on the planet -- never mind he retired nine years ago -- watched Rafael Nadal put on a steely show to down American Taylor Fritz in an epic clash.

IMAGE: David Beckham greets Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

While 36-year-old Nadal defies age with his gritty wins amidst a barrage of injuries, 47-year-old Beckham is ageing like fine wine.

Seated in the royal box, Becks looked wonderful in a brown suit and cool shades as he greeted all and sundry seated around him with his million dollar smile.

Could we have more of the Beckham pizzazz at SW1 please!