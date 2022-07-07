Beckham Magic At Nadal Match

David Beckham still wins hearts wherever he goes.
On Wednesday, along with mum Sandra, one of the most famous footballers on the planet -- never mind he retired nine years ago -- watched Rafael Nadal put on a steely show to down American Taylor Fritz in an epic clash.
While 36-year-old Nadal defies age with his gritty wins amidst a barrage of injuries, 47-year-old Beckham is ageing like fine wine.
Seated in the royal box, Becks looked wonderful in a brown suit and cool shades as he greeted all and sundry seated around him with his million dollar smile.
Could we have more of the Beckham pizzazz at SW1 please!