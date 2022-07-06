News
Kate, William Watch Djoko, Cameron Win

Kate, William Watch Djoko, Cameron Win

By Rediff Sports
July 06, 2022 11:32 IST
Kate Middleton

IMAGE: Catherine, duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Prince William, duke of Cambridge, watch Novak Djokovic play Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, July 5, 2022. Photograph: Peter Julian Finney/Getty Images
 

Watching the Novak Djokovic-Jannik Sinner quarterfinal on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, were Kate and Prince William in the royal box at Wimbledon.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Photographs: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Kate -- who is patron of the Lawn Tennis Association -- is a regular fixture at Wimbledon.

The purple ribbon she has worn at every match since 2017, which is a traditional symbol of the organisation, was pinned to her dress.

Kate wore a blue and white polka dot dress to the Championships, accessorising her look with a pair of pearl drop earrings, tortoiseshell finlay sunglasses.

The mum-of-three completed her ensemble with a pair of slingback white heeled sandals from the same designer and co-ordinating Mulberry handbag.

Kate Middleton

As for William, he donned a gray blazer over a light blue shirt, navy tie and coordinating pants, finishing his ensemble with a pair of shades, as well.

The royal couple then snuck over to Court No 1 -- away from the Royal Box -- to soak in the epic five-set battle that saw Britain's Cameron Norrie reach the semi-final in crazy scenes.

Kate Middleton

It's the first time the young royals have attended this year's tournament.

Rediff Sports
